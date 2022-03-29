The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, March 29, 2022

A Florida judge ruled Monday that sensitive photos of Bob Saget after his death will be permanently blocked from public view. The Orlando Sentinel reports that Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, and daughters were in the court room when the decision was made and thanked Judge Vincent Chiu through tears. The injunction means that, of the 147 photos taken at the scene of Saget’s death, 90 that depict his body and personal items will be permanently sealed. The remaining 57 can be made public. Police body cam footage of the outside of Saget’s room can also be released. Saget was 65 when he was found unconscious at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Orlando on Jan 9. An autopsy concluded that the comedian died by accidental head trauma. “Nothing that we’re going to do today obviously is going to take away the pain of your loss,” the judge told Saget’s family in court. “But the hope is that what we can do today by entering this injunction is to allow you a little bit of space and privacy to travel that.”

