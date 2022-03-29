ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska advances measure aimed at unfunded mandates

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have given initial approval to a measure that could require the state to reimburse cities, school districts and other local governments anytime the state imposes a new expense on them.

The proposed constitutional amendment advanced through the first of three required votes in the Legislature, 34-5.

If lawmakers pass it, the amendment would appear on the November general election ballot where voters would approve or reject it.

The measure was introduced by state Sen. Carol Blood, of Bellevue, to help local governments and reduce their reliance on property taxes. Property owners often complain to state lawmakers about their high property tax bills.

Many local governments argue that their expenses are partly driven by unfunded state mandates.

