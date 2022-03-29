ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Scoreboard roundup — 3/28/22

By Radio Pacific, Inc
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:. Toronto 115, Boston 112 (OT)...

MassLive.com

How to buy Frozen Four 2022 tickets in Boston: Michigan vs. Denver, Minnesota vs. Minnesota State semifinal and championship games

The 2022 Frozen Four stage is set, with Michigan, Denver, Minnesota and Minnesota State all heading to Boston for their shot at the title. The games kick off Thursday, April 7 with two semifinal games: Michigan vs. Denver and Minnesota vs. Minnesota State. The title game is April 9. The games will all air on ESPN2, via fuboTV.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Mail

North Carolina man, 32, is billed $500,000 for medivac home from Denver after finding out he had leukemia on vacation and being promised his insurance would pay for it

A North Carolina man was billed nearly a half-million dollars after receiving emergency medivac travel back home after he discovered he had leukemia while on vacation in late 2020. Sean Deines, 32, received a $489,000 bill in the mail after he was transferred 1,468 miles through the air from Denver,...
HEALTH
The Spun

The 49ers Will Likely Release Former 1st Round Pick

San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch revealed this week at the NFL Annual Meeting that the team will likely be moving on from a former first-round pick. Almost three years ago, the 49ers acquired star edge rusher Dee Ford in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. They gave up a second-round pick to get him, which seemed well worth it at the time.
NFL
The Spun

College Basketball World Stunned By Doug Edert Admission

Doug Edert of Saint Peter’s had a shocking food take on Sunday afternoon when he spoke with ESPN. Edert confirmed to Jeremy Schaap of Outside The Lines that he doesn’t eat sandwiches. It doesn’t matter if it’s one from Chick-Fil-A, a Philly cheesesteak, or just a simple roast beef sandwich from the grocery store.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball Coach Under Investigation For Player Incident

The college basketball investigations continue; this time involving University of Albany head basketball coach Dwayne Killings. Per basketball analyst Jeff Goodman, “There has been an ongoing investigation into an incident involving Albany head coach Dwayne Killings and a player back in November.” Noting, “Killings has been away from the team the last few weeks on leave.”
ALBANY, NY
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Star Shocks Fans With Pregnancy News

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days are reeling after the shocking reveal that cast member Memphis was pregnant. This show's season has followed Memphis as she journeyed to Tunisia to meet her online suitor Hamza, and the two wed after two weeks. On Sunday's episode, Memphis...
TV & VIDEOS
NHL

Ducks Assign Goaltender Dostal to AHL San Diego

The Ducks have reassigned goaltender Lukas Dostal to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Dostal, 21 (6/22/00), is 1-2-0 with a 2.98 goals-against average (GAA) and .907 save percentage (SV%) in four appearances (three starts) with the Ducks as a rookie this season. The 6-1, 192-pound rookie goaltender won his NHL debut Jan. 9 vs. Detroit, establishing the record for most saves by a Ducks goaltender in their NHL debut (33). At 21 years, 201 days, he became the fifth goaltender in Ducks history to make his NHL debut at age 21 or younger.
NHL
FOX Sports

McDavid, Oilers to host the Kings

Los Angeles Kings (36-23-9, second in the Pacific) vs. Edmonton Oilers (37-25-5, third in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid and Edmonton square off against Los Angeles. McDavid leads the NHL with 98 points, scoring 36 goals and recording 62 assists. The Oilers are 14-5-0 against Pacific opponents. Edmonton is...
NHL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tiger Woods seen at Augusta National before Masters

Is Tiger Woods appearing at the Masters this year?. The five-time Masters champion has flown to Augusta and played 18 holes at the famous golf course, sources told ESPN. Several plane tracking applications showed a Gulfstream that is registered to Woods leaving South Florida Tuesday, The Associated Press reported. Woods...
GOLF
Hoops Rumors

Didi Louzada may make Trail Blazers debut this week

Trail Blazers wing Didi Louzada has been listed as probable to debut for Portland on Wednesday when his new team faces his former team, the Pelicans, per Andrew Lopez of ESPN (via Twitter). On Tuesday, Portland revealed that big man Jusuf Nurkic and guards Eric Bledsoe and Anfernee Simons would...
NBA
FOX Sports

Anaheim hosts Dallas on 3-game home skid

Dallas Stars (36-25-3, fifth in the Central) vs. Anaheim Ducks (27-29-11, seventh in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim hosts Dallas looking to break its three-game home losing streak. The Ducks are 14-21-5 in Western Conference games. Anaheim is ninth in the Western Conference with 29.6 shots per game and is...
NHL
theScore

Report: NHL Awards to be held in Stanley Cup Final host city

The NHL is changing the location of its annual awards show. The festivities will take place on either the night before Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final or on the off-day between Games 3 and 4 in the city hosting those tilts, reports Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. It'll reportedly be...
NHL
NHL

Canes Acquire Reunanen From Rangers

RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has acquired defenseman Tarmo Reunanen from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Maxim Letunov. "Tarmo skates very well, and we feel he will add to the depth...
NHL
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Oklahoma

I write a lot about business, entrepreneurs, and wealth. And when I research these articles, they usually focus on people well into their sixties, seventies, and beyond. People that worked for many decades to build their fortune.
OKLAHOMA STATE

