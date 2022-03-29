Scoreboard roundup — 3/28/22

The Ducks have reassigned goaltender Lukas Dostal to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Dostal, 21 (6/22/00), is 1-2-0 with a 2.98 goals-against average (GAA) and .907 save percentage (SV%) in four appearances (three starts) with the Ducks as a rookie this season. The 6-1, 192-pound rookie goaltender won his NHL debut Jan. 9 vs. Detroit, establishing the record for most saves by a Ducks goaltender in their NHL debut (33). At 21 years, 201 days, he became the fifth goaltender in Ducks history to make his NHL debut at age 21 or younger.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO