Taylor is currently the head swimming coach at Misericordia University in Dallas, PA. Current photo via USA Deaf Swimming. USA Deaf Swimming (USADS) selected Alexander Taylor as the head coach for Team USA for the 2022 World Summer Deaflympics. Taylor is the head swimming coach at Misericordia University in Dallas, PA. Previously, Taylor coached at Alfred University in Alfred, NY, Mount Saint Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, MD, and the Longhorn Swim Camp in Austin, TX. As an athlete, Taylor was a 4-year athlete and 2-year captain at SUNY Potsdam. Taylor was inducted into Potsdam’s Hall of Fame in 2021.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 2 DAYS AGO