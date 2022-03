When my children’s mother and I broke up four years ago, we made a pact that we would never go back to court. But as time went on, it got more difficult to discuss things rationally. I know I should reach out to her when we have something to discuss, but it always escalates to a fight. So I avoid it, which just makes things worse. Then I hear about how she can’t trust me because we said we’d never go back to court. What’s good ex-etiquette?

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 17 DAYS AGO