Henderson, IA

Henderson man arrested on a warrant

By Mandy Billings
 1 day ago
(Montgomery Co.) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Garret Horgdal, 38, of Henderson, on Monday on a Mills County warrant for Violation of Probation – original charge Stalking/Harassment 1st, Harassment 2nd. Horgdal was held in the Montgomery County Jail on $10,000 bond.

