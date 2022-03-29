ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Devastation of war in Ukraine ‘repetition of Syria’ and Iraq, says Amnesty

By Shweta Sharma
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IvplY_0espzTN800

The devastation caused by Russia in its war against Ukraine was dubbed as “a repetition” of Syria and Iraq by a top Amnesty International official.

“What is happening in Ukraine is a repetition of what we have seen in Syria,” Agnes Callamard , secretary-general of the global rights watchdog, said on Tuesday.

She was addressing a press conference in Johannesburg at the launch of the rights group’s annual report on the state of human rights in the world when she lambasted Russia and international systems, including the UN Security Council (UNSC).

Ms Callamard called out Russia for turning humanitarian corridors into “death traps” and the “deliberate” targeting of civilians.

“We are beyond indiscriminate attacks. We are in the midst of deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure,” she said. “We see the same thing here, just as Russia did in Syria.”

She went on to compare the crisis to the US invasion of Iraq and said it was not only a violation of international law, but also the UN charter.

“The crisis in Ukraine right now, the invasion ... is not just any kind of violation of international law. It is aggression. It is a violation of the UN charter of the kind that we saw when the US invaded Iraq, ” she said.

Russia had intervened in Syria’s civil war in September 2015 on the behalf of president Bashar al-Assad , who has supported the Kremlin on the invasion of Ukraine.

Russia is accused of helping him aerially bombard and starve entire cities, such as Aleppo , into submission.

Ms Callamard likened Aleppo to the besieged city of Mariupol in southeastern Ukraine, which has become a grim example of Russia’s increasingly brutal war. She has accused Russia of committing war crimes in the city.

Ukrainian officials have claimed around 5,000 people have been killed in Mariupol alone, after the city’s maternity hospital, refugee shelter and residential blocks among other civilian buildings were aerially bombarded, with UN officials finding mounting evidence of mass graves in the city .

Ms Callamard also slammed the UNSC for its “shameful inaction” over the invasion and Russia’s “insolence” in the face of a “paralysed international system”.

“The UN Security Council would be more aptly named the UN Insecurity Council,” she said, adding that it had failed to act “adequately in the face of atrocities” in countries like Myanmar , Afghanistan and Syria.

She urged for there to not be any “neutrality” in dealing with Russian aggression.

Ms Callamard also hit out at South Africa for pursuing its non-aligned stance , describing it as “weak, unhistorical and short-sighted”.

The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered. To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here .

To sign the petition click here . If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.

Comments / 0

The Independent
The Independent

572K+

Followers

189K+

Posts

260M+

Views

Related
The Conversation U.S.

Ukrainian refugees are welcomed with open arms – not so with people fleeing other war-torn countries

Across Europe, countries are preparing for the 4 million to 7 million Ukrainian refugees who will likely flee the Russian invasion of their country. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke for many European leaders when she proclaimed, “Everyone who has to flee Putin’s bombs will be welcomed with open arms.” Some European commentators on Western media have described Ukrainian refugees as being “civilized,” “middle class” and “prosperous,” and different from those from “third world nations.” A few European politicians have also stressed that Ukrainian refugees are qualitatively superior by virtue of their race and religion to those from countries in...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bashar Al Assad
Daily Mail

Biden will BLOCK Afghans in the US from being deported because of the Taliban's regime as he faces pressure to welcome in some of the millions of Ukrainian refugees

The Biden administration will shield tens of thousands of Afghans from deportation after deeming the security conditions too dangerous under Taliban rule, as lawmakers ramp up calls for the president to allow Ukrainian refugees to come to the U.S. The Department of Homeland Security designated Afghanistan under Temporary Protected Status...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Iraqi Kurdish oil tycoon's home in ruins after Iran strike

Once a lavish mansion, the sprawling home of an Iraqi Kurdish oil tycoon was laid to waste in a barrage of missiles that struck near a U.S. consulate complex in the northern Iraqi city of Irbil earlier this week.Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard said it launched the attack last Sunday, firing off 12 cruise missiles at what it described as a “strategic center” of the Israeli spy agency Mossad — in retaliation for an Israeli strike in Syria that killed two of the Iranian paramilitary force's members the previous week. Baz Karim Barzinji, CEO of the Iraqi Kurdish oil company...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iraq War#Amnesty International#Ukraine#The Un Security Council#Un#Kremlin
Daily Mail

Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end

Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
POLITICS
BBC

Ukraine: Hundreds offer refugees homes on Isle of Man

The Isle of Man community's desire to give a safe haven to Ukrainian refugees is "so strong", the deputy chief minister has said. Jane Poole-Wilson told Tynwald that more than 250 people had offered their homes and other support to those fleeing the war in Ukraine. Her message came after...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
South Africa
Country
Iraq
The Independent

UN famine experts warn of ‘disaster upon catastrophe’ as Russia invasion imperils ‘world’s breadbasket’

Top famine and hunger experts have warned that millions of people around the world could face catastrophe as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the threat to one of the most crucial global breadbaskets.Officials at the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) had already warned up 44 million people, spread across 38 nations, were on the edge of famine, before the conflict.Yet Russia and Ukraine produce as much as 30 per cent of the world’s wheat, and Vladimir Putin’s invasion of his neighbour is poised to push the cost of that staple product higher on global markets. Ukraine...
WORLD
KTLA

How would those accused of war crimes in Ukraine be prosecuted?

Each day searing stories pour out of Ukraine: A maternity hospital bombed in Mariupol. A mother and her children killed as they fled Irpin in a humanitarian corridor. Burning apartment blocks. Mass graves. A child dead of dehydration in a city under siege, denied humanitarian aid. Such images have contributed to a growing global consensus […]
EUROPE
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

572K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy