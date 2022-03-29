ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

Sheriff: Man arrested for shooting at Kenwood gas station

By TJ Caudill
 1 day ago
One person was shot twice at a gas station Monday night in Kenwood, Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said just before midnight deputies responded to a shooting at the BP gas station at Kenwood Road and Montgomery Road. Sheriff's deputies found a 19-year-old person at the gas station suffering from two gunshot wounds, officials said.

The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police have arrested and charged 39-year-old Sothy Mil with one count of felonious assault.

Court documents said Mil confessed to shooting the victim and the Hamilton County Sheriff's office said the shooting arose after the victim had a physical altercation with Mil's brother.

