Not all NIL collectives are created equal, and a market correction could be next

Eddie Rojas isn’t ashamed to admit it. His family didn’t have a lot of money, and similar to many college athletes, it was tough to make ends meet.

“When I came to Florida, I probably had $40 in the bank,” said Rojas, a pitcher for the Gators from 1997-2000. “I was a baseball player and you get 11.7 or 11.2 scholarships per team and there are 50 players, so you might only have [text] books provided to you.

“You’re living the life like many other college students, except you’re one of the athletes.”

Rojas managed to make things work, graduating with a degree and eventually moving to Orlando, where he started a financial advisory firm. When it became clear college athletes could profit from their name, image and likeness, Rojas wondered how he could get involved.

“What’s going to be Florida’s answer to this?” Rojas thought.

The answer, it turns out, was the Gator Collective , a NIL initiative spearheaded by Rojas.

“I wanted to build something that would work for the Florida Gators and our fan base,” he added.

What are collectives?

There are 40 university-centric NIL collectives, according to BusinessofCollegeSports.com , including several from the state of Florida such as Rising Spear (FSU), Warpath 850 (FSU), Gator Collective (UF), MarketPryce Florida (UF), Mission Control (UCF) and Bring Back the U (Miami).

Most feature a membership platform where supporters sign up for various levels based on a monthly subscription fee. Each level provides subscribers access to different benefits, whether in-person events or virtual meet-and-greets with multiple athletes. In some cases, there are opportunities to participate in a camp or even purchase an NFT.

Athletes under contract with the collective receive compensation for participating in events or using their name, image and likeness.

Despite their similarities, not all collectives are alike.

“It’s not one size fits all,” said Peter Schoenthal, CEO of Athliance. “There are good collectives and there are not-good collectives and right now. The not-good collectives are dominating the narrative, which is a shame.”

Schoenthal points to the Horns with Heart initiative at the University of Texas dubbed “The Pancake Factory,” which plans to sponsor every offensive lineman on scholarship with $50,000 in annual financing to use their name, image and likeness.

“I don’t think anyone in the country thought this was the spirit of NIL,” Schoenthal said.

When The Athletic reported a 5-star recruit, part of the 2023 recruiting class, had signed a deal with a school’s collective worth as much as $8 million by his junior year in college, many critics of NIL couldn’t contain their outrage.

But not everybody is convinced about the validity of those financial figures.

“I’m very skeptical about these lofty numbers,” said Rojas. “I would like to see the contracts.

“If I had $8 million, I could support an entire student-athlete body. I want to be fair and make sure my offensive linemen are getting paid and my quarterback.”

UCF athletics director Terry Mohajir admits some obvious concerns surround NIL, particularly with some collectives.

“We, as practitioners, have to be the guardian of the game, the guardian of our industry,” said Mohajir. “I know ADs around our country are shaking their heads with some of this stuff going on. I know coaches are concerned because they hear this stuff, and I’d say a lot of it is false and inaccurate.

“There’s a lot of nonsense out there with people saying they’re getting X and not.”

Florida State AD Michael Alford was among the first administrators involved in the early stages of the discussion about NIL. While the law forbids FSU from interacting with collectives, he keeps a close eye on the marketplace.

“I’ve studied them and what they’re doing and it’s going to be interesting to see NIL and how it progresses,” said Alford. “It’s going to be different next year than it was this year. I’m a firm believer, the market corrects itself.”

Confusion about collectives

Fans aren’t the only ones confused by collectives.

Coaches themselves don’t fully understand their power.

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher lashed out at rumors the Aggies only secured the No. 1 recruiting class in 2022 due to its excessive NIL sponsorship deals.

“That had nothing to do with this class or anything else ... this was hard work by our staff,” Fisher said on National Signing Day. “It’s insulting to the kids who come here that you insinuate that.”

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin joked A&M should incur a luxury tax because of rumored NIL figures, pointing out some schools don’t have the financial ability to compete against larger schools.

“None of that has been substantiated and none of that has shown to be true,” Schoenthal said of reports directed at Texas A&M. “So you have coaches opining on things that were not 100%. But the idea of it is scary.”

Making matters worse is the patchwork of NIL laws across the country, many established before the NCAA took its temporary stand on the issue. Twenty-four states have NIL laws on the books, with Florida being one of the first, but some of those states like Alabama have repealed their laws, choosing the NCAA’s looser interpretation instead.

Some college athletes benefit from playing in states where a university athletic and booster staff can secure NIL deals. But Florida’s NIL law prohibits any athletics staff members or booster organizations from helping athletes secure compensation deals.

University officials have been working with Florida lawmakers, including State Rep. Chip LaMarca (R-Lighthouse Point), to create an amendment to the law which would tweak the wording and allow schools to take a role in those NIL deals.

“Where it gets a little hazy is the involvement of the athletic department,” said Mohajir. “It’s OK for an athletic department not to be involved, and I like the marketplace to be the marketplace.”

Something different

Some entrepreneurs are trying to change the face of collectives.

One of the latest groups to step to the forefront is Dreamfield, which has created fan-focused initiatives at UCF ( Mission Control ) and FSU ( Warpath 850 ).

These University Specific Organizations are a different model than the conventional collectives, according to Dreamfield CEO Luis Pardillo.

“We are creating a fan engagement and fan experience program at the university level,” explained Pardillo. “We’re selling memberships to these unique organizations at the university level, and we’re taking those funds hiring college athletes to participate in a fan experience program.”

Pardillo said his company’s USO model doesn’t allow for “grey-area situations” like some collectives where funds can be guided toward recruiting athletes.

“Everything we do is by the book,” said Pardillo. “Our focus is currently enrolled athletes or past alumni athletes we may bring back for fan experiences.”

McKenzie Milton, who played quarterback at UCF and Florida State, is a co-founder of Dreamfield with former Miami quarterback D’Eriq King. Milton’s played a part in spearheading Mission Control and Warpath 850, and he and King have been some of the more visible athletes to capitalize on NIL.

“It was timing where we were in terms of our careers,” said Milton. “We both had long careers with a lot of ups and downs. We see the bigger picture in terms of NIL and that’s why we’re a little more vested in it than others might have been initially.

“It’s just the beginning, and it’s pretty crazy to see where this thing goes in the next couple of years.”

Gator collective

Rojas knew there was an audience for his NIL collective.

He figures there are 300,000 UF alumni in the state and another 500,000 outside of Florida. There also are millions of fans and supporters with a rooting interest for the Gators. All Rojas needed was a way to connect with everyone.

“We need to put together a fan club, an exclusive fan club that gets exclusive opportunities to know the players, so that’s where I came up with the concept,” said Rojas.

Rojas saw an opportunity and then he wondered if people are willing to pay $6 for a cup of coffee in a high-end store. Would fans pay a similar amount each month to provide college athletes with economic opportunities while getting to know them better?

“Can get Gator fans to become part of a collective that is so attractive every player would want to stay home and not leave our state and help other universities win national championships,” Rojas explained. “We talked about DBU [Defensive Back University] and QBU [Quarterback University]. I wanted to build NILU.”

Since the collective began last September, it’s signed contracts with 70-75 athletes from seven different sports and more than 2,000 members. Rojas estimates the initiative averages around $44,000 a month in membership fees, not including elite-level members.

A new deal with Florida Gator Sports Properties and Learfield makes the collective a featured sponsor in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium this fall.

“I always think about the Gatorade story. We invented Gatorade and we missed an opportunity to keep it,” said Rojas. “We invented the collective, that was us.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel .