Public Safety

Partygate: All the excuses used by Boris Johnson for law-breaking parties

By Adam Forrest
The Independent
 1 day ago

The Metropolitan Police has announced fines for 20 government staff members over law-breaking parties held at Downing Street and Whitehall during the Covid pandemic.

Scotland Yard wouldn’t identify recipients of the fixed penalty notices – though No 10 has said it will reveal it Boris Johnson gets one. The force has warned that more people could face fines later.

Labour has accused the prime minister of “lying” about events and called on him to resign. So what exactly have Mr Johnson, his officials and ministers said about social gatherings during the partygate saga?

‘All guidance follow’ – Partygate story breaks

On 1 December, Boris Johnson told the Commons “all guidance was followed completely in No 10” after it emerged gatherings had been held during periods of strict Covid curbs the previous Christmas.

Labour leader Keir Starmer accused of holding “boozy parties”. Mr Johnson’s press secretary said she didn’t “recognise the reports” of Christmas parties in Downing Street.

‘No rules broken’ – Stratton video

Senior No 10 aide Allegra Stratton was captured laughing about a “cheese and wine” party in a leaked video which emerged on 7 December. She later resigned.

Mr Johnson apologised “unreservedly” for any offence caused the clip in the Commons, but also claimed: “I have been repeatedly assured since these allegations emerged that there was no party and that no Covid rules were broken.”

‘Work event’

Mr Johnson was grilled again in the Commons on 12 January – admitting he did attend an event in the No 10 garden in May 2020 organised by his private secretary Martin Reynolds.

The PM said: “I believed implicitly that this was a work event, but with hindsight, I should have sent everyone back inside.” He also referred to the event as “people at work, talking about work”.

Mr Johnson also suggested that the event “could be said technically to fall within the guidance”, and said: “No 10 is a big department with a garden as an extension of the office”.

He later said: “Nobody told me that what we were doing was against the rules, that the event in question was something – that we were going to do something that wasn’t a work event.”

‘Ambushed by cake’

In emerged on 25 January that No 10 staff held a birthday party for Mr Johnson. No 10 said “staff gathered briefly in the Cabinet Room” and said the PM “was there for less than 10 minutes”.

Conservative MP Conor Burns, Northern Ireland minister, said it was not a “premeditated” party – saying: “He was, in a sense, ambushed with a cake.” The Tory minister later claimed he was told there was no cake.

‘Farewell speech’

Further reports emerged in January of two leaving drinks parties held at No 10 the night before Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021. No 10 said James Slack, former director of communications, “gave a farewell speech” to thank staff at his leaving event.

‘Didn’t get drunk’ defence?

Robert Peston reported in Ferbruary that Mr Johnson’s legal defence would be that he went back to “proper” work immediately after the drinks events he attended under scrutiny by Met police detectives.

The ITV host also claimed that “if he can prove that he didn’t get drunk and incapacitated … his legal advisors seem to think there is a chance he can prove said events were simply part of his working day”.

Wearing of suits and ‘fluff’ defences

Among the other defences and excuses offered, cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg said it was important to consider whether rules and regulations were “too hard on people.”

Rees-Mogg also dismissed concerns over parties as “fluff” and “fundamentally trivial” earlier this month, given the scale of the Ukraine crisis.

Asked about a photo showing Downing Street staff having a drink on May 15, 2020, deputy PM Dominic Raab said the fact people were in suits showed it was a business meeting.

Foreign secretary Liz Truss said people should simply “move on” after the prime minister apologised for partygate events.

‘Do the right thing’

Confirmation that No 10 and Whitehall staff broke Covid laws – specifically the Health Protection Regulations – has also raised the question of hypocrisy once again.

Matt Hancock, Nadine Dorries and other ministers attacked “selfish” people for not following the lockdown rules to stay at home during the first lockdown months of the pandemic in 2020.

It emerged earlier this year that Mr Johnson had written to a seven-year-old girl in March 2020 after she had cancelled her own birthday party because of Covid rules. “Josephine sets a great example to us all,” the PM tweeted at the time.

Announcing £800 fines for anyone attending house parties last January, home secretary Priti Patel condemned the “small minority that refuse to do the right thing … If you don’t follow rules then the police will enforce them”.

Boris Johnson pays tribute to Covid victims on national day of reflection

The Prime Minister has paid tribute to the “heroic efforts” of NHS staff and offered his sympathies to everyone bereaved by coronavirus on the second anniversary of the first national lockdown.Boris Johnson said those who died over the past two years “will never be out of our hearts and minds”, as the nation prepares to gather in reflection.The country will pause on Wednesday in remembrance of those who have died during the crisis, as part of a series of events organised by the end-of-life charity Marie Curie.A minute’s silence will be held at midday, and people are being encouraged to...
No 10 fails to deny that Boris Johnson still uses WhatsApp to talk with Mohammed bin Salman

No 10 has refused to deny that Boris Johnson uses WhatsApp to communicate with Mohammed bin Salman – despite messages exchanged with the Saudi crown prince being blamed for the hacking of Jeff Bezos’ phone.The prime minister is in Saudi Arabia, hoping to exploit his “personal relationship” with the controversial leader to persuade him to open the oil taps, to ease the energy crisis sparked by the Ukraine war.The pair are reported to still be in “regular WhatsApp contact”, in stark contrast to the prince refusing to take a phone call from Joe Biden, because of fierce US criticism...
Boris Johnson news: Starmer accuses PM of ‘breaking his promise yet again’ with MPs’ second jobs U-turn

Boris Johnson’s government has ditched plans to limit MPs’ earnings from second jobs in a major rethink over the issue which sparked a sleaze scandal at Westminster, prompting Sir Keir Starmer to accuse the PM of “breaking his promise yet again”.The move – which marks a stark reversal in tone from comments made by ministers during the Owen Paterson lobbying scandal – came as transport secretary Grant Shapps announced the government was investigating a number of yachts linked to Russian oligarchs currently moored in the UK.Meanwhile, Mr Johnson was landing back in the UK empty-handed this morning, having failing...
I feel fined! Ringo Starr's granddaughter, 36, is ordered to pay £440 for practising with her band during lockdown but asks if she will be let off if Boris Johnson is cleared of breaking Covid rules

Ringo Starr's granddaughter was ordered to pay £440 for practising with her band during lockdown - but has asked if the fine can be 'overturned if Boris Johnson is cleared of breaking Covid rules', a court has heard. Tatia Starkey, 36, who is the daughter of Ringo’s son Zak,...
Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
Courts condemn Home Office and CPS in two separate trafficking cases

Victims of trafficking have secured two significant victories in the courts in separate rulings which have condemned the Home Office and the Crown Prosecution Service. In one case the police initially refused to investigate a UAE diplomat over a woman’s complaint of trafficking claiming that the suspect had diplomatic immunity, but the high court found the CPS’s decision not to prosecute unlawful.
Voters still think Boris Johnson should quit if fined by police over Partygate - poll

A majority of voters still believe that Boris Johnson should resign if fined by police over lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street, according to a new poll.Johnson loyalist Jacob Rees-Mogg last week said that war in Ukraine had exposed the Partygate row as trivial “fluff” which should now be dismissed as a distraction.But almost two-thirds of voters (64 per cent) quizzed for The Independent by pollsters Savanta ComRes said the prime minister should go if issued with a fixed penalty notice by the Metropolitan Police – including 45 per cent who said he should quit whether or not he got a...
Boris Johnson says P&O did break law and government ‘will take them to court’ despite Grayling exemption

Boris Johnson said it appeared P&O Ferries had “broken the law” by sacking 800 workers without notice, as he vowed that the government would “take them to court”.“It looks to me as though the company has broken the law,” the prime minister told the Commons at PMQs. “We will be taking action therefore, and we will be encouraging workers to take action.”Mr Johnson claimed P&O Ferries had a duty to notify the government about the sackings 45 days before the move – promising that the firm “aren’t going to get away with it”.But Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused...
The Boer war offers Boris Johnson a lesson in freedom

Boris Johnson compared Ukraine’s struggle to Brexit (Please don’t compare Ukraine to Brexit, Petro Poroshenko asks Boris Johnson, 23 March). A better comparison is with the Boer war, where (in this case two) smaller countries fought for their independence, which the mighty Albion did not grant them. All of Europe was in favour of the Boers, but nobody dared to go to war against the English.
Boris Johnson news - live: Met interviews key partygate witnesses as Nazanin ‘should have come home years ago’

The Metropolitan Police has begun interviewing key witnesses in the investigation into parliament’s alleged Covid-19 breaches, it said Monday.So far, more than 100 questionnaires have been sent out, all which are being individually assessed, as part of Operation Hillman, with further questionnaires sent out based on responses that have already been given.The questionnaires gives witnesses the “opportunity to give an account of their involvement,” the Met said in a statement. No fines have been issued yet.Meanwhile, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who spoke publicly for the first time following her return to the UK on Monday, said her reunion with her...
UK transport chief vows to reverse illegal ferry firings

Britain’s transport secretary on Friday vowed to force a ferry operator to reverse the illegal firing of almost 800 workers, saying the company’s “brazen and breathtaking” decision to intentionally break the law wouldn’t be allowed to stand.Grant Shapps said he would introduce a package of legislation next week that would force companies like P&O Ferries to pay the U.K. minimum wage at sea, as well as on land. P&O fired 786 seafarers last week and replaced them with crews supplied by a third party in an effort to exploit legal loopholes and slash staff costs.The legislation “will both close...
Boris Johnson compares Ukraine war to Brexit vote

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson compared the plight of Ukraine with the Brexit vote, saying people's instincts are "to choose freedom every time". Mr Johnson said he didn't believe people voted to leave the European Union because "they were hostile to foreigners", but because "they wanted to be free".
Boris Johnson says P&O Ferries ‘broke the law’ by sacking 800 workers without notice

Boris Johnson said it appears P&O Ferries had “broken the law” by sacking 800 workers without notice and vowed the government would “take them to court”.The prime minister also added that the company had a duty to notify the government about the sackings 45 days before it happened and promised that P&O “aren’t going to get away with it.”“It looks to me as though the company has broken the law,” Mr Johnson said during PMQs.“We will be taking action, therefore, and we will be encouraging workers to take action.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Watch live as Boris Johnson faces PMQs ahead of Rishi Sunak’s mini budget statementWatch live as Rishi Sunak arrives at Downing Street ahead of spring statementBoris Johnson lacks ‘integrity’ and is ‘disgrace on every level’, Keir Starmer says
Ministers' plush country homes like Chequers and Chevening, and Westminster landmark Admiralty Arch could be used to house Ukrainian refugees after Boris Johnson orders review of grace-and-favour properties

Boris Johnson has ordered officials to look at whether ministers' plush grace-and-favour homes could be use to house Ukrainian refugees. The Prime Minister wants to see if Chequers, his own country retreat in Buckinghamshire, could be used to shelter those displaced by the Russian invasion. The review will also look...
Tories becoming an English nationalist party, says DUP MP

The Conservative Party is becoming more an “English nationalist party” that does not understand what is happening in the devolved nations, a  Northern Irish MP has said.In an interview with GB News to be broadcast on Thursday, DUP MP Ian Paisley Jr said although it was said his natural allies in Westminster should be the Tories, he found Labour gave Northern Ireland a “far better deal”.Speaking to Gloria De Piero, Mr Paisley said: “Yes, the Conservatives call themselves the Conservative and Unionist Party, but I believe that the Conservative Party today is becoming more and more an English nationalist party...
Boris Johnson told he’s ‘toast’ as he dodges questions on Partygate

Boris Johnson has been told he’s “toast” as prime minister as he repeatedly dodged questions over No 10 lockdown parties during Covid restrictions.Under a grilling from MPs, Mr Johnson said he was unable to provide a “running commentary” when quizzed on the episode that led to calls for his resignation.On Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police revealed it would issue an initial batch of 20 fixed penalty notices as part of its investigation into 12 events held in Downing Street during severe Covid restrictions.Police have not confirmed the size of the fines, which ranged between £100 and £10,000 in the period...
Johnson’s refusal to accept partygate law breaches puts him at odds with Raab

Boris Johnson refused to accept coronavirus lockdown laws were broken at the heart of his government despite the Metropolitan Police’s decision to issue 20 fines over rule-breaking parties.The Prime Minister’s position puts him at odds with his deputy, Dominic Raab, who said the Met’s decision to start sending out fixed penalty notices (FPNs) meant it was clear that the law was breached.Mr Johnson ducked questions about his own future as he was challenged by MPs about the partygate scandal.An initial round of 20 FPNs have been issued as part of Scotland Yard’s investigation into a series of gatherings in 2020...
