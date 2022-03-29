McKenzie Milton eager to impress during FSU, UCF Pro Day

McKenzie Milton has beaten the odds once before and now he’s hoping to do it again.

Milton wasn’t supposed to be preparing to participate in Florida State’s Pro Day on Tuesday, nor was he supposed to participate in UCF’s Pro Day on Friday. He wasn’t even supposed to be playing football after a severe knee injury nearly took his right leg three years ago.

But here he is after a handful of surgeries and countless hours in rehabilitation, accomplishing the near impossible by playing for the Seminoles last fall. Milton earned the admiration of fans across the country for his persistence, and he wants to keep playing.

All he needs is a chance.

“I’m just looking for opportunities,” Milton said. “If it happens, that’s great. I’m not going to get discouraged if I don’t get an opportunity, whether drafted, undrafted or as a free agent. All I need is an opportunity.

“If I get that, that’s great. If not, there are plenty of other opportunities to play football.”

Milton is among a handful of former FSU players on hand to participate in the program’s Pro Day, most of which have the same dogged determination as their former teammate. Each is facing distinctive challenges and each is hoping for that one chance.

“We’re all not supposed to be here,” Milton said. “But we are and everybody showcasing their talents tomorrow has an opportunity to play in the NFL.”

Milton appeared in 39 games (37 starts) during his college career, finishing with 9,458 yards passing and 1,065 yards rushing with 95 total touchdowns. Most of those numbers occurred before his injury at UCF, with the redshirt senior totaling 775 passing yards and 3 touchdowns at FSU last season.

He knows there will be concerns by NFL personnel about his health.

“There’s going to be some questions, but I have full clearance from my doctor at the Mayo Clinic, which is the best hospital in the world,” Milton said. “I’m not concerned about my knee. It’s the best I’ve felt since I’ve got hurt. I’m running well, moving well and throwing the ball well. I wouldn’t be doing Pro Day if I couldn’t go.

“I’m confident in myself and my abilities and I’m excited to showcase what I can do.”

Milton had been in Orlando preparing for this week, putting on weight and fine-tuning his game. He’ll participate in all of the drills, including throwing to receivers, and he plans to do the same at UCF Friday.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel .