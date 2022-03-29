ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5-star UNC, Duke basketball recruit on Final Four run: 'Coach Hubert knows what he's doing'

By Chapel Fowler, The Fayetteville Observer
 1 day ago

UNC basketball’s Hubert Davis made history last weekend, and a top Tar Heel recruiting target planning to announce his college commitment soon after the NCAA Tournament ends is taking notice.

GG Jackson, a five-star 2023 power forward from South Carolina who lists UNC among his final six schools, admitted Saturday that the Tar Heels’ resounding postseason run “surprised me a little.”

“Obviously Coach Hubert knows what he’s doing, though,” Jackson told Rivals basketball recruiting director Rob Cassidy . “It seems like all the coaches and the players are always on the same page.”

UNC entered the NCAA Tournament as a No. 8 seed but has rattled off four wins, including a 69-49 rout of No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s in Sunday’s East Regional Final , to advance to the Final Four in New Orleans.

A historic matchup looms in the Big Easy, as UNC plays bitter rival Duke — and its outgoing Hall of Fame coach, Mike Krzyzewski — for the first time ever in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday. Davis, who succeeded Roy Williams as UNC’s coach last April, also enters the weekend on a prestigious list.

Davis, 51, is now the 10th coach in men’s college basketball history (and first since UNC’s Bill Guthridge in 1998) to lead a team to the Final Four in his first ever season. UNC has also won 16 of its last 19 games under the tutelage of Davis, the former UNC and NBA guard and longtime Williams assistant.

That immediate success is appealing to Jackson, a do-it-all 6-foot-9 power forward who ranks as the No. 8 recruit in the country and recently earned S.C. player of the year honors from Gatorade and MaxPreps .

Speaking with Rivals at the 2022 Underclassmen All-American Games on Saturday, Jackson said he texted with Davis ahead of the Tar Heels’ 73-66 Sweet 16 win over UCLA on Friday in Philadelphia.

“It’s always all love with him and all love around there,” Jackson said . “I liked watching them.”

Jackson released his top six schools earlier this month, and UNC made the list alongside Auburn, Duke, Georgetown, South Carolina and the G League Ignite , a new paid alternative route to the NBA Draft.

Jackson attends Ridge View High School in Columbia, S.C., mere miles from South Carolina’s campus, and the Gamecocks were a serious contender throughout his recruitment. But USC fired its longtime coach , Frank Martin, this month and replaced him with former Chattanooga head man Lamont Paris.

Paris is already recruiting Jackson, Auburn’s Bruce Pearl dropped in last week and Jackson toured Overtime Elite , another prep-to-pro alternative, while in Atlanta. “Still,” Cassidy wrote , “barring some sort of Palmetto State magic, Jackson’s college recruitment is a Duke-North Carolina affair.”

That adds another layer of intrigue to Saturday’s matchup between UNC and Duke, which beat Arkansas, 78-69, in Saturday’s West Regional Final to advance to the Final Four in Coach K’s 42nd and final season.

Jackson has officially visited both campuses and has a strong relationship with Jon Scheyer, who’s handled all recruiting since being named Duke’s coach-in-waiting last summer. The Blue Devils signed the country’s No. 1 2022 recruiting class last fall, and their current class of 2023 class also ranks No. 1.

“I haven’t spoken to Duke coaches in a while because they’re all pretty locked into the tournament, obviously,” Jackson told Rivals . “I have been communicating with the players, though. But with the players and the coaches, it’s constant love and feedback.”

Jackson hasn’t locked in a specific date for his commitment, but he told Rivals on Saturday that he and his family are planning an announcement “in the days following (next Monday’s) national title game.”

How to watch the 2022 Final Four

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Saturday

  • No. 1 seed Kansas vs. No. 2 seed Villanova: 6:09 p.m. ET, TBS
  • No. 8 seed UNC vs. No. 2 seed Duke: 8:49 p.m. ET, TBS

Monday

  • National championship: 9:20 p.m. ET, TBS

Chapel Fowler is a recruiting reporter for The Fayetteville Observer and the USA TODAY Network. Reach him by email at cfowler@gannett.com or on Twitter at @chapelfowler .

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: 5-star UNC, Duke basketball recruit on Final Four run: 'Coach Hubert knows what he's doing'

Comments / 0

