Piers Morgan claims there is more anger over Will Smith than Russia's invasion of Ukraine

By Elaine McCallig
Indy100
Indy100
 1 day ago

Broadcaster Piers Morgan claims there has been more outrage over Will Smith smacking Chris Rock than there has been for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Morgan took to Twitter to say: “Fascinating to see many people on here furiously demanding more draconian action against Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock than they've demanded against Vladimir Putin for launching war against a whole country.”

He also included the hashtag: “#Perspective”.

His comments come after Smith struck Rock at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

As Rock was about to present the award for Best Documentary, he said: “Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you.”

Pinkett Smith has previously spoken out about her struggle with alopecia.

After Rock’s comment, Smith went up on to the stage and smacked him. He returned to his seat and shouted: “Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth."

The row has since become international news, and every social network was flooded with references and memes about the slap.

Opinion pieces have also sprung up , with Morgan himself even penning one in defence of Smith.

In a column for The Sun , he wrote that Smith was defending his wife’s “honour”, but also said: “Comedians like [Rock] should be free to crack risqué jokes, especially about other privileged celebrities, without being smacked in the face.

“Otherwise, Ricky Gervais would resemble a mutilated pineapple.

“But if Rock DID know [about her alopecia], then it was a nasty, cruel quip that warranted a husband’s wrath.”

Smith has since apologised.

