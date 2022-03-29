ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Moderna Could Have a Big Problem on Its Hands

By Keith Speights
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 1 day ago

Investors could easily conclude that the worst is over for Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) . The stock plunged more than 70% from its peak last summer. However, since March 7, 2020, Moderna's shares have rebounded by over 35%.

Renewed fears about COVID-19 have caused many to rethink their view of Moderna's prospects. However, any consideration of buying the vaccine stock needs to look beyond the near-term COVID-19 surges in China and Europe. And looking farther down the road, Moderna could have a big problem on its hands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yXEVx_0espye1c00

Image source: Getty Images.

Good news, bad news

Moderna held its third annual Vaccines Day last Thursday. The company had some good news to discuss. On Wednesday, Moderna reported that the phase 2/3 study evaluating COVID-19 vaccine Spikevax in children ages 6 months to 6 years met its primary endpoint. This was understandably a key part of the company's presentation at its Vaccines Day.

In addition, Moderna announced interim results from a phase 2 study of flu vaccine candidate mRNA-1010. This study compared three dosing levels of the company's experimental messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine against Afluria, a leading flu vaccine marketed by CSL .

Again, there was some good news. Moderna reported that mRNA-1010 produced similar antibody levels as Afluria for influenza B at day 29 of the study. The antibody levels produced by the mRNA vaccine at day 29 were higher than those of Afluria for influenza A.

But there was bad news as well. Roughly twice as many individuals receiving mRNA-1010 experienced side effects as did those taking Afluria. This glaring discrepancy was seen across all age groups and for both local and systemic adverse reactions.

Why it's worrisome

Let's assume that mRNA-1010 advances into phase 3 testing and ultimately wins regulatory approvals. Would physicians prescribe a flu vaccine that causes twice as many side effects as a proven existing vaccine does? Would patients want to get the new vaccine?

Leerink analysts don't think so, calling the safety profile of mRNA-1010 a "non-starter." The analysts even believe that it would be a "poor use of resources" for Moderna to continue developing the experimental flu vaccine.

The potential implications for Moderna are bigger than just potentially missing out on the lucrative flu vaccine market. Moderna is also developing a combination COVID-19/flu vaccine and a combination COVID-19/flu/respiratory syncytial virus vaccine. It's quite possible that the future of the COVID-19 vaccine market is in such combinations.

Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is ahead of the pack in developing a combo COVID-19/flu vaccine. The company expects to report results from the phase 1 portion of a phase 1/2 study of its combo vaccine in April .

The longer-term worry for Modern is that its combo vaccines have similar side effect issues as mRNA-1010 has experienced. If Novavax and/or other rivals successfully develop effective combo vaccines with significantly fewer side effects, Moderna's current lead position in the COVID-19 vaccine market could be threatened.

The big picture

It's way too soon to predict a dismal future for Moderna. Novavax and other competitors could stumble with their efforts to develop combo vaccines. Moderna might still achieve success with mRNA1010 and its own combination vaccines.

More importantly, Moderna has plenty of other viruses to target. The company noted in its Vaccines Day presentation that there are more than 225 viruses that infect humans but only around 25 of those viruses currently have vaccines.

The potential for Moderna's mRNA platform also extends beyond antiviral vaccines. Moderna's pipeline includes cancer vaccines and therapies as well as programs targeting other diseases.

Moderna really could have a big problem on its hands. But investors also have a bigger picture to consider as well.

10 stocks we like better than Moderna
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Moderna wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Moderna. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 13

NavyGunner
5h ago

Never Vaxed, Not Going To.My Natural Immunity is Still Working EXCEPTIONALLY WELL for the Past 58 Years. I'm NOT going to Compromise it for some MASS PARANOIA. PERIOD

Reply
3
Bill Breuer
20h ago

Both my wife and I are in our early seventies. We've hadall 3 doses and jave had no side effects. With any disease there are alwaysvaccine complications. Thenumbers show that most people with Moderna have few side effects. Let the scientists do their job.

Reply(2)
5
If you enjoy reading articles from
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool

172K+

Followers

85K+

Posts

79M+

Views

Follow The Motley Fool and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Motley Fool

Why Moderna and BioNTech Were Winners Today

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Both Moderna ( MRNA 4.37% )...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Shot#Influenza#Europe#Csl#Mrna 1010
Daily Mail

Pfizer recalls three blood pressure pills - including Accuretic and two generic brands - after finding it contains elevated levels of nitrosamines - a cancer causing impurity also found in cured meats

Three blood pressure medications manufactured by the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer have been recalled after a potential cancer-causing chemical compound was discovered in them. Accuretic, along with two generic blood pressure medications licensed by the company, were found to have elevated levels of nitrosamine, which can put someone at risk of cancer if they are exposed to elevated levels.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

If You Invested $1000 In Tesla 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 50.78% on an annualized basis. Buying $1,000 In TSLA: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 145.35 shares of Tesla at the time with $1,000. This investment in TSLA would have produced an average annual return of 63.05%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $935.73 billion.
STOCKS
CNET

When the 4th Vaccine Booster Shot Will Be Available

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said the pharmaceutical company is submitting research to the US Food and Drug Administration to get approval for a fourth dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty. Another course of the vaccine is "necessary" to keep infections at bay, Bourla said Sunday on CBS's Face the Nation.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
MedicineNet.com

Brain Problems After COVID Vaccine vs. COVID Infection

In a finding that reinforces the safety of COVID vaccines, a new study shows that while the shots don't raise the risk of rare neurological problems, COVID-19 infection might. The researchers focused on four immune-related neurological disorders: Bell's palsy (facial weakness), encephalomyelitis (inflammation of the brain and spinal cord), Guillain-Barré syndrome (a nerve condition), and transverse myelitis (inflammation of the spinal cord).
MEDICAL SCIENCE
PennLive.com

Johnson & Johnson vaccine may be more effective than previously believed, new data suggests

According to new data, health experts, as well as the public in general, may have “underestimated” the effectiveness of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The new study was published in the JAMA Network Open medical journal, and it found the vaccine was not only effective but durable. This is despite the surge of Delta variant Covid-19-related cases, CNN reported.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin When Joe Biden Took Office, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Joe Biden won the 2020 Presidential Election after defeating incumbent Donald Trump. The current president has outlined many priorities and signed many executive orders since taking office, including a recent cryptocurrency regulation order. Here’s a look at how some top cryptocurrencies have performed during his time in office. What...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Nature.com

Body temperature is a more important modulator of lifespan than metabolic rate in two small mammals

The relationships between metabolic rate, body temperature (Tb), body composition and ageing are complex, and not fully resolved. In particular, Tb and metabolic rate often change in parallel, making disentangling their effects difficult. Here we show that in both sexes of mice and hamsters exposure to a temperature of 32.5"‰Â°C leads to a reduced lifespan, coincident with lowered metabolic rate and elevated Tb with no change in body composition. We exploit the unique situation that when small mammals are exposed to hot ambient temperatures their Tb goes up, at the same time that their metabolic rate goes down, allowing us to experimentally separate the impacts of Tb and metabolic rate on lifespan. The impact of ambient temperature on lifespan can be reversed by exposing the animals to elevated heat loss by forced convection, which reverses the effect on Tb but does not affect metabolic rate, demonstrating the causal effect of Tb on lifespan under laboratory conditions for these models. The impact of manipulations such as calorie restriction that increase lifespan may be mediated via effects on Tb, and measuring Tb may be a useful screening tool for putative therapeutics to extend the human lifespan.
SCIENCE
ABC News

With 4th COVID-19 vaccine doses looming, experts say not so fast

Even as most eligible Americans have yet to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine boosters, Pfizer and Moderna have now asked the FDA to authorize yet another booster dose -- especially for elderly Americans, a group that tends to have weaker immune protection. Pfizer asked the FDA to authorize fourth doses...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fortune

Pfizer CEO says new COVID variants might make four—or more—vaccine doses ‘necessary’ for returning to normal

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. A fourth dose of a COVID vaccine may be "necessary" to protect populations against COVID-19, Pfizer Inc. CEO Albert Bourla said Sunday, wading into a debate among public health officials over whether the emergence of new COVID variants means we'll all need a second booster shot.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketRealist

Lisinopril: Who Makes the Top Hypertension Drug in the U.S.?

Cardiovascular disease is rising worldwide. According to the CDC, one in every four Americans dies of heart disease, which makes it the leading cause of death in the U.S. High blood pressure is one of the major factors that increases the risk of heart disease. One of the first-line treatments for high blood pressure is lisinopril. It's the most popular medicine to treat high blood pressure in the U.S. So, who makes lisinopril?
HEALTH
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
172K+
Followers
85K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy