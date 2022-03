• The Blairsville Brass will participate in the 11 a.m. April 3 worship service at Derry First United Methodist Church, 311 N. Ligonier St. Details: 724-694-8333. • Westmoreland Photographers Society will offer a series of classes for beginning and novice photographers at 7 p.m. April 6 and continuing the first Tuesday of each month at Harrold Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 671 Baltzer Meyer Pike, Hempfield. There will be instruction from experienced society members, field trips, computer demonstrations and speakers. Attendees must be society members. Dues are $30 per year; students, $15; and $30 plus $10 for each additional member for families and can be paid at the meeting. Reservations required. Reservations: briankloock@gmail.com.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO