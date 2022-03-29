Man arrested in 2006 Capital Murder of AU graduate set for trial in March

LEE COUNTY, Ala. ( WRBL ) – The man accused of kidnapping and killing an Auburn University graduate in 2006 is slated to trial in the Capital Murder Case on March 28th of this year.

Derrill Richard “Rick” Ennis is charged with the alleged kidnapping and murder of 24-year-old Lori Ann Slesinski. A tentative trial date was set for 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed the process.

Ennis was arrested in August of 2018 after a cold case unit worked on the case and the Lee County District Attorney’s Office presented evidence to a grand jury which returned the indictments.

Slesinski vanished from her Auburn mobile home in 2006.As far as we know, a body has not been recovered. However, investigators are not commenting on any evidence before trial.

ORIGINAL STORY 08/07/2018

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The family of a missing Auburn University graduate student is hoping for justice after investigators announce the capital murder arrest of a man who was a friend of their daughter’s when she vanished nearly 12 years ago.

“We hope this arrest will bring justice to our daughter, Lori,” said Casey Slesinski, Lori’s father.

Lori Ann Slesinski was a 24-year old Auburn University graduate and mental health care worker who vanished back in 2006 from her Auburn home. Police said on June 13, 2006; a missing person report was filed with Auburn Police after Lori hadn’t been heard from in several days, couldn’t be reached by family members, and hadn’t reported working. Later on June 14, her vehicle, a 2005 Mazda Tribute, was found in flames at the dead-end of DeKalb Street.

Ennis was arrested in Virginia and charged with capital murder (burglary) and capital murder (kidnapping) after a Lee Co. Grand Jury indictment.

The Auburn police report the Lee County Grand Jury indictments and arrest of Ennis came after an ongoing investigation by Auburn Police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Cold Case Unit into the disappearance Slesinski.

The police report said Ennis, who investigators say was a friend with Slesinski at the time, became a person of interest in the case early on. After being questioned by police, Ennis abruptly moved from Auburn and was never arrested. However, the Auburn Police Division, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Cold Case Unit, and the Lee County District Attorney’s Office began working on the case again in April 2017.

“Today is about Lori, her family, friends and helping them know what happened to her 12 years ago. That has always been the goal and has remained the goal for the past 12 years,” said Auburn Police Chief Paul Register.

Ennis was indicted on Aug. 2, 2018, by a Lee County Grand Jury on two counts of Capital Murder for murder during a kidnapping and murder during a burglary.

