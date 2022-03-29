ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, KY

Mentally ill could become ineligible for death penalty

By Derek Aaron
 1 day ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky Senate panel on Thursday advanced a bill that would ban the use of the death penalty for some defendants diagnosed with severe mental illnesses. The measure sailed through the Senate Judiciary Committee with no resistance. If the full Senate passes the bill without changes, the measure would go to Gov. Andy Beshear. It won House passage by a wide margin last month. Republicans have overwhelming majorities in both chambers.
KENTUCKY STATE
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky would make the death penalty off-limits for some defendants diagnosed with severe mental illnesses under a bill that won final legislative approval. The Senate sent the measure to Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday. It caps an effort by death penalty opponents to put limits on the use of capital punishment. […]
KENTUCKY STATE
