After the devastating blow at the end of the previous episode of FBI: Most Wanted, we’re ready to see how the team deals with it. This loss is going to be hard. The Most Wanted team has lost its leader, and not just in the form of a ride into the sunset. Jess LaCroix was killed on duty, and that is going to leave a mark for everyone on the team and those in his personal life. It’s also going to leave a mark for us.

