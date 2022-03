We've seen some fireworks three quarters in as the Brooklyn Nets and the Detroit Pistons have combined for 195 points. Brooklyn currently holds a 98-97 lead. The Nets have been riding high on the performance of power forward Kevin Durant, who has 35 points and five assists along with nine rebounds. One thing to keep an eye out for is Kyrie Irving's foul situation as he currently sits at four.

NBA ・ 20 HOURS AGO