Columbus, GA

Weather Aware: Strong storms possible by midweek

By Nicole Phillips
 1 day ago

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Monday was beautiful and today will be a little bit of the same, perhaps with a bit more cloud cover. A warm front will lift north through the morning, this will switch winds to the south and push temperatures into the low 80s.

We’ll stay in the 80s on Wednesday, in fact, we’ll jump up to the middle 80s as we sit ahead of a strong cold front. Most of the day Wednesday will be dry with clouds but a few peeks of sun not out of the question during the late afternoon.

WEATHER AWARE 2AM-10AM Thursday: Line of storms likely to move in late Wednesday in our east Alabama counties to early Thursday morning for our Georgia counties. Moderate risk of severe weather for portions of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama and now an enhanced risk of severe weather for our east Alabama counties. As this line of storms moves east, it will weaken but still expect part of the line to contain strong/severe storms

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

