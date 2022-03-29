ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC Greenlights Drama On Football Sexual Abuse Scandal; Disney+ Launch Plans; Cairo Film Fest Director; Viaplay Liv Ullmann Doc – Global Briefs

By Max Goldbart
 1 day ago

BBC Greenlights Drama On Football Sexual Abuse Scandal; Nick Rowland & Matt Greenhalgh Attached

The BBC has greenlit a factual drama telling the story of the former footballer whose revelations about the sexual abuse he suffered as a youth player sent shockwaves through the footballing world. Calm With Horses’ Nick Rowland is directing and Control’s Matt Greenhalgh is writing Floodlights, which will spotlight Andy Woodward, whose public retelling of the horrific trauma he experienced led to a national inquiry. The Last Kingdom’s Gerard Kearns will play Woodward and the show will also feature Jonas Armstrong ( The Bay), Morven Christie ( Lockwood & Co) and Steve Edge ( Benidorm). Since speaking out in 2016 I wanted to continue to encourage people to talk without fear, to make a change,” said Woodward. “ Floodlights tells my story, which no child should ever have to go through. I hope this film helps to stop abuse in football and in all areas of life.” Expectation is producing the 80-minute one-off, having been behind previous BBC factual dramas including Danny Boy and Make Me Famous.

Disney + Sets Out Latest Launch Plans

Disney+ has unveiled its latest international launch plans and will roll out to South Africa on May 18 followed by a wealth of territories in mid-June including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Croatia and Greece. Previously unannounced territories include Faroe Islands and French Polynesia, in which the streamer will launch over the summer. Disney+ has already kicked off in most major territories and is targeting 60 international originals over the next two years.

Cairo Film Festival Names New Director

Egyptian filmmaker Amir Ramses has been named director of the Cairo International Film Festival ahead of its 44th edition. Initially working as an assistant director to Youssef Chahine, Ramses has since directed his own work which has screened at international festivals including Palm Springs and Hamburg. Ramses was previously the artistic director of El Gouna Film Festival for its first five editions. He recently wrapped shooting his series Colors of the Sea starring Khaled El Nabawi and Aisha Ben Ahmed, which is scheduled to air soon. “It is a great honor to be commissioned to take on this great responsibility, work under the leadership of one of the icons of the Egyptian cinema, and in the oldest leading film festival in the Arab region. I aspire to follow the footsteps of the previous team which had a great role in developing the festival in the past years,” said Ramses.

Viaplay To Tell Liv Ullmann Story

NENT streamer Viaplay is to explore twice-Academy Award-nominated actress Liv Ullmann’s life in its latest original documentary. Liv Ullmann: The Road Less Travelled will provide an intimate portrait of one of Norway’s greatest screen talents, who starred in the likes of Scenes From a Marriage and The Emigrants and worked alongside Ingmar Bergman and Richard Attenborough. Dheeraj Akolkar, who collaborated with Ullmann on Liv & Ingmar, is creating the series, which comes after Ullmann received an Academy Honorary Award four days ago. “Liv’s Academy Honorary Award is an inspiration for the entire Nordic creative community and Viaplay’s latest international documentary gives viewers the chance to hear Liv’s amazing story in her own words,” said Filippa Wallestam, NENT Group Chief Content Officer.

Variety

BBC Content Seeks Commissioning Director, BBC Film and Storyville, Appoints Anna Dickeson as Factual Commissioning Editor

Click here to read the full article. BBC Content has advertised for the high powered role of commissioning director, BBC Film and Storyville, a position formerly held by Rose Garnett under the title director of BBC Film. BBC Film is the feature film-making arm of the BBC, co-producing some 15 films a year. Recent successes include the BAFTA and Critics Choice awards winning “The Power of the Dog” and “The Souvenir” and “The Souvenir: Part II.” Storyville is the broadcaster’s flagship feature documentary strand and showcases films from around the world including “Welcome to Chechnya” and “Collective.” It moved under the remit...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Diego: The Last Goodbye’ Director Sebastián Alfie Plans Viktor Ullmann Biopic Following ‘The Kaiser of Atlantis’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. In his new documentary, “The Kaiser of Atlantis,” Argentine director Sebastián Alfie tells the story of composer Viktor Ullmann’s chamber opera, about a tyrant bent on waging endless war – written in 1943 in the Nazi concentration camp of Theresienstadt (Terezín) – and, more than 70 years later, a new production of the work in Madrid. Alfie plans to follow up “The Kaiser of Atlantis” — which premieres at the Malaga Festival — with a biopic about Ullmann and the two years he spent imprisoned in Terezín. The director first saw the opera by chance...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Making of The Godfather Series The Offer Trailer Released by Paramount+

The upcoming TV series about the making of The Godfather has dropped its first trailer! The Offer will take a dramatized look behind the scenes of Frances Ford Coppola's classic crime drama epic, and all the many things that happened to almost make the Oscar-winning film never happen at all. The trailer for The Offer weaves together the worlds of classic Hollywood and the old school mob underworld, as producer Albert S. Ruddy (Miles Teller) tries to walk between both worlds to get Mario Puzo's story onto the screen.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Virgin River star Martin Henderson shares exciting news about project away from Netflix series

Virgin River star Martin Henderson has shared some exciting news about his latest project away from the Netflix series. Taking to Instagram this week, the 47-year-old New Zealand-born actor delighted his followers as he revealed that they will be able to catch his upcoming new horror film X in cinemas from Friday 18 March. Sharing a snap of himself dressed to impress in a black suit on the red carpet of the movie's US premiere, he wrote: "Had a blast at the LA premiere of 'X' last night with friends and colleagues.
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough

A star-studded cast pays homage to dance moments on film by reimagining them through a modern lens. The Houghs, Dancing with the Stars veterans and sibling choreographers, pay homage to classic dance sequences from favorite movies—running the gamut from Singin’ in the Rain to Dirty Dancing to La La Land—in a musical special intended to whet cinephiles’ appetite for next Sunday’s Oscar telecast. Guests for the special include Moulin Rouge director Baz Luhrmann, West Side Story Oscar front-runner Ariana DeBose, Footloose’s Kevin Bacon, Chicago director Rob Marshall, Kenny Ortega, Glee’s Amber Riley and more.
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

Hilary Swank & ‘Reacher’ Breakout Alan Ritchson To Lead Kingdom Story Company’s ‘Ordinary Angels’; Lionsgate Distributing

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) and Reacher breakout Alan Ritchson have signed on to star in the film Ordinary Angels from Kingdom Story Company, which Lionsgate will distribute. Set against the backdrop of the worst snowstorm in Kentucky history, pic is inspired by the incredible true story of a struggling hairdresser (Swank) who single-handedly rallies an entire community to help a widowed father (Ritchson) save the life of his critically ill young daughter. Jon Gunn (The Unbreakable Boy) is directing, having written the most recent draft of the script with Jon...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Call the Midwife star joins cast of Netflix thriller You season four in major role - details

Filming for You season four has officially kicked off and has welcomed a very special new star from Call the Midwife!. It's been announced that Charlotte Ritchie will be starring opposite Penn Badgley in the upcoming fourth season of the smash-hit Netflix series. According to Deadline, the actress who is also known for her roles in Ghosts and Grantchester is set to play a woman named Kate who is described as "fiercely loyal to her friends" and "a brick wall to everyone else".
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Chris Rock Receives Surprising Bit of Positive News in Wake of Will Smith Oscars Slap

Chris Rock already has some good news to ease the sting from being slapped in the face by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday. The viral moment has reportedly caused an upsurge in ticket sales for Rock's next few live comedy shows. This will mean more money and more seats filled for Rock, though it may also increase the pressure to say something witty about the whole fiasco.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Sharon Horgan & Michael Sheen To Lead Jack Thorne’s ‘Best Interests’; ‘The Witchfinder’ Cast; Sky Super League Trailer; ‘Downton Abbey’ Podcast; BBC Studios Creator Residencies – Global Briefs

Click here to read the full article. Sharon Horgan & Michael Sheen To Lead Jack Thorne’s ‘Best Interests’ Sharon Horgan and Michael Sheen are to lead the Jack Thorne-scripted BBC One drama Best Interests. The duo will play married couple Nicci and Andrew who have two daughters: Katie (Alison Oliver) and Marnie (Niamh Moriarty). Marnie has a life-threatening condition and doctors believe it is in her best interests to be allowed to die, but her loving family disagree. Thus begins a fight that will take them through every stage of a legal process, as they struggle to contemplate this huge decision....
MOVIES
Deadline

WE TV & AllBlk Greenlight Drama Series About Young Female Hip-Hop And Drill Stars From Chicago

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: WE tv and AllBlk greenlight Kold x Windy, a new scripted drama series from creators Kenny Young, Phil James, and Vernon “Xtreme” Brown. The 8-episode project, We tv’s return to scripted TV, is set to premiere in the fall via WE tv and AllBlk. Kold x Windy follows rising hip-hop and drill star Malika (stage name Kold), who is desperate to create a better life for her and her son in Chicago’s south side. Her trusted confidant and group member Renee (stage name Windy) is a rapper with a strong dedication to the...
CHICAGO, IL
Vulture

One Perfect Shot Brings Film Twitter to HBO Max

Film Twitter has finally made its way to the big screen, well a bigger screen than a phone. HBO Max will debut the documentary series One Perfect Shot on March 24. Based on the Twitter account @OnePerfectShot, the series of the same name follows a specific director who explains in detail one of their “most iconic shots.” According to an HBO Max press release, “directors enter each shot, walking through the scene in 360 degree moments that allow viewers to join an immersive exploration of moviemaking.” Created alongside director Ava DuVernay, the series includes shots from films like Wonder Woman, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Harriet, Crazy Rich Asians, Girls Trip, and Heat. The full lineup includes directors Aaron Sorkin, Patty Jenkins, Jon M. Chu, Kasi Lemmons, Malcolm D. Lee, and Michael Mann. All six episodes will premiere on HBO Max on March 24.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Venice Golden Lion Winner ‘Happening,’ ‘The African Desperate’ Bookend New Directors/New Films

Click here to read the full article. Film at Lincoln Center and The Museum of Modern Art has set Audrey Diwan’s Happening and The African Desperate by Martine Syms will bookend the 51st edition of their collaboration, New Directors/New Films running April 20–May 1 in NYC. The festival will introduce 26 features and 11 shorts and total of 39 directors — 21 of which are women. “Portraits of individuals and communities navigating uncertain and turbulent circumstances in pursuit of freedom, self-determination, and survival set a remarkably contemplative tone to the lineup,” said La Frances Hui, curator of MoMa’s film department and event co-char. Happening...
MOVIES
Deadline

Victoria Pedretti To Headline ‘Saint X’ Hulu Drama Series

Click here to read the full article. Victoria Pedretti (You) will lead the cast of Saint X, Hulu’s eight-part series from writer Leila Gerstein and director Dee Rees. Based on Alexis Schaitkin’s novel, Saint X is a psychological drama told via multiple timelines and perspectives that explores and upends the girl-gone-missing genre. It’s a show about how a young woman’s mysterious death during an idyllic Caribbean vacation creates a traumatic ripple effect that eventually pulls her surviving sister into a dangerous pursuit of the truth. Pedretti stars as Emily, a sharp and ambitious editor of environmental documentaries whose carefully constructed, seemingly perfect life begins...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Abigail Disney, Rachel Lear and Reid Davenport Films Set for 2022 Hot Docs Festival

Abigail Disney’s The American Dream & Other Fairy Tales, a documentary critical of how Disney and other big corporations treat their employees and co-directed with Kathleen Hughes, is getting an international premiere as part of the Hot Docs festival’s upcoming Special Presentation sidebar. The U.S. indie film received its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, as did other Hot Docs picks like Paula Eiselt and Tonya Lewis Lee’s Aftershock, a film about the crisis of Black maternal mortality in the United States; Sara Dosa’s Fire of Love, about two scientists and lovers dying in a volcanic explosion; and Reid Davenport’s...
MOVIES
SFGate

Egyptian Producer Mohamed Hefzy Steps Down as Cairo Film Festival President

Egyptian producer Mohamed Hefzy is stepping down as president of the Cairo Film Festival. During his four-year tenure, the executive helped to revamp the prominent Arab fest, which had been losing luster due to political turbulence. The announcement was made on Tuesday by Egypt’s Minister of Culture, Enas Abdel Dayem,...
WORLD
Deadline

UK’s Blue Horizon Productions Teams With Taiwan’s Ma Studios & New Zealand’s Firefly Films On Historical Deportation Story ‘With Love’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Producers Andrew Bendel and Alistair Maclean-Clark of Blue Horizon Productions have optioned the memoir Sea Dragons, Yvonne Foley’s story of how she believed she had been abandoned in Liverpool by her Chinese father as a child only to find out many years later that he and other sailors had been deported. Foley only discovered later in life that her natural father, who was a sailor from Shanghai, had been blacklisted for demanding equality of treatment with British sailors and was prevented from coming back to the UK. The story was first told in BBC...
MOVIES
Variety

Shout! Studios Nabs U.S. Rights to ‘Ainbo: Spirit of the Amazon’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Capping off a string of major sales deals worldwide, L.A.-based Cinema Management Group (CMG) has sold the U.S. rights of animated feature “Ainbo: Spirit of the Amazon” to Shout! Studios. The multi-platform entertainment distribution and production arm of Shout! Factory has secured all U.S. rights, including theatrical, home entertainment rights (digital, VOD, broadcast, and all packaged media) for cross-platform releases. Shout! plans a strategic rollout of the lauded Peruvian-Dutch co-production across multiple entertainment platforms, starting with select film festivals and a theatrical launch later this year. “‘Ainbo’ is a strikingly visual animated movie with the relevant...
MOVIES
BBC

Four of the BBC’s biggest dramas The Tourist, The Responder, Vigil and Time to return for a second series on BBC One and BBC iPlayer

The BBC is on fire creatively and the return of four of our biggest dramas over the last year demonstrates the sheer scale and range of storytelling on the BBC. Charlotte Moore, BBC’s Chief Content Officer has announced the return of four top-rated BBC drama’s from the past year – The Tourist, The Responder, Vigil and Time.
TV SERIES
