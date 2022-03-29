ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

DEA: Teenagers are using these emojis as slang for drugs

By 7 News WSVN
WSVN-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(WSVN) - According to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), teenagers are using emojis as slang...

wsvn.com

Comments / 0

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Treatment to help addicts, mothers-to-be struggling with drug use

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Virginia Guy, Executive Director of the Drug Education Council in Mobile, is sounding the alarm about treatment for mothers-to-be who are fighting addiction. This after she learned a baby died after its mother was accused of using heroin and meth during her pregnancy. Guy said, “This...
MOBILE, AL
Tri-City Herald

Husband, wife sold $3M in ‘misbranded’ performance drugs made in NJ basement, feds say

A New Jersey couple accused of peddling millions of dollars in unauthorized drugs they made in their basement could be headed to prison, federal prosecutors say. Sylvia Kovaleski, 43, and her husband Keith Kovaleski, 57, both of of South Amboy, pleaded guilty to charges related to a “scheme to market and distribute over $3 million worth of misbranded drugs and unapproved new drugs,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey announced March 23.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dea#Drugs#Slang#Emojis#Marijuana#Wsvn
New York Post

Harrowing video shows Mexican drug cartel gun down funeral mourners

Terrifying video captured drug cartel members lining up several people against a wall during a funeral — shooting them dead, cleaning up the scene and leaving behind a bag full of brains. The gruesome attack occurred Sunday outside a funeral service for the mother of an alleged hitman who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Ionia Sentinel-Standard

Judge delivers blow to undercover FBI agents in Whitmer kidnap case

To this day, the defendants in the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer don't know who "Mark" and "Red" really are. The two undercover FBI agents infiltrated their group, pretending to be one of them, but their real names have been kept secret. Not for long. Over the objections...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman abducted at birth pleads for kidnapper’s freedom: ‘I need my mother home’

A woman who was abducted at birth is now pleading for the early release of her kidnapper, whom she considers her real mother.Kamiyah Mobley, 23, was raised as Alexis Manigo by her abductor, Gloria Williams. Prosecutors say that in 1998, Williams impersonated a nurse at a Florida hospital and snatched Ms Mobley just hours after she was born. Twenty years later, Williams pleaded guilty to the kidnapping, and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.But in a handwritten letter to the judge, obtained by WJAX, Ms Mobley said she wants Williams to get out early.“I ask for the court’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KIRO 7 Seattle

Father and son arrested after police found drugs in McDonald’s soda

BAGLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police in Michigan arrested two men after officers said they found drugs floating inside a cup of Coca Cola from McDonald’s. Michigan State Police stopped Victor Emmanuel McMillan and his son, Joshua Lee McMillan, while they were driving on I-75 in Bagley Township March 16, WDIV reported. Victor, 54, is father to Joshua, 30, and was driving the vehicle.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Columbus Dispatch

Woman profited from sending drug-soaked papers to Ohio inmates, federal prosecutors say

A South African woman is accused by federal authorities of mailing paper soaked with K2, a designer drug, to inmates in Ohio prisons. Federal agents on Thursday arrested 46-year-old Tanya Baird at John Glenn Columbus International Airport and charged her with importing controlled substances, a federal crime punishable by up to 20 years in prison.  ...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC News

New Jersey boy, 12, dies of fentanyl overdose after cleaning uncle's drug paraphernalia, prosecutors say

A New Jersey man has been arrested, accused of causing his 12-year-old nephew’s overdose death by forcing him to clean up drug paraphernalia that contained fentanyl. Troy Nokes, 35, was hit with a slew of charges Monday, including first-degree aggravated manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child, in connection with the death of his nephew, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office and Gloucester Township Police announced in a news release.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Mail

Judge rules three Michigan militia members who called themselves the Wolverine Watchmen were NOT entrapped by the FBI into setting up plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Three suspected members of the Wolverine Watchmen extremist group charged in a plot to kidnap Democratic Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer before the 2020 election were not entrapped by the FBI, a judge ruled on Tuesday. Joseph Morrison, 27; his 44-year-old father-in-law Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar, 23, will face a...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy