DEA: Teenagers are using these emojis as slang for drugs

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Virginia Guy, Executive Director of the Drug Education Council in Mobile, is sounding the alarm about treatment for mothers-to-be who are fighting addiction. This after she learned a baby died after its mother was accused of using heroin and meth during her pregnancy. Guy said, “This...
A New Jersey couple accused of peddling millions of dollars in unauthorized drugs they made in their basement could be headed to prison, federal prosecutors say. Sylvia Kovaleski, 43, and her husband Keith Kovaleski, 57, both of of South Amboy, pleaded guilty to charges related to a “scheme to market and distribute over $3 million worth of misbranded drugs and unapproved new drugs,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey announced March 23.
A NEW viral TikTok warns users never to shoplift from the retail giant, Super Target. The TikTok claims that even when people think they're getting away with shoplifting, Target is capturing all of their actions via security camera and slowly building a case against them. The viral TikTok was posted...
Terrifying video captured drug cartel members lining up several people against a wall during a funeral — shooting them dead, cleaning up the scene and leaving behind a bag full of brains. The gruesome attack occurred Sunday outside a funeral service for the mother of an alleged hitman who...
A Cuban rancher living in Texas was sentenced to more than 38 years in prison for working with a Mexican drug cartel and trafficking between one-half to one ton of marijuana each week for more than a year, officials have said. Gilberto Morales, 57, was ordered to spend 460 months...
Montgomery County Coroner Dave Colbert’s job usually entails him showing up at a crime scene after the action has subsided. But in the warm early evening hours of June 8, 2017, Colbert responded to a 911 call of a male victim believed to be dead by snakebite, and he said he proceeded to walk into […]
To this day, the defendants in the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer don't know who "Mark" and "Red" really are. The two undercover FBI agents infiltrated their group, pretending to be one of them, but their real names have been kept secret. Not for long. Over the objections...
A woman who was abducted at birth is now pleading for the early release of her kidnapper, whom she considers her real mother.Kamiyah Mobley, 23, was raised as Alexis Manigo by her abductor, Gloria Williams. Prosecutors say that in 1998, Williams impersonated a nurse at a Florida hospital and snatched Ms Mobley just hours after she was born. Twenty years later, Williams pleaded guilty to the kidnapping, and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.But in a handwritten letter to the judge, obtained by WJAX, Ms Mobley said she wants Williams to get out early.“I ask for the court’s...
BAGLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police in Michigan arrested two men after officers said they found drugs floating inside a cup of Coca Cola from McDonald’s. Michigan State Police stopped Victor Emmanuel McMillan and his son, Joshua Lee McMillan, while they were driving on I-75 in Bagley Township March 16, WDIV reported. Victor, 54, is father to Joshua, 30, and was driving the vehicle.
A South African woman is accused by federal authorities of mailing paper soaked with K2, a designer drug, to inmates in Ohio prisons.
Federal agents on Thursday arrested 46-year-old Tanya Baird at John Glenn Columbus International Airport and charged her with importing controlled substances, a federal crime punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
...
A New Jersey man has been arrested, accused of causing his 12-year-old nephew’s overdose death by forcing him to clean up drug paraphernalia that contained fentanyl. Troy Nokes, 35, was hit with a slew of charges Monday, including first-degree aggravated manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child, in connection with the death of his nephew, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office and Gloucester Township Police announced in a news release.
Three suspected members of the Wolverine Watchmen extremist group charged in a plot to kidnap Democratic Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer before the 2020 election were not entrapped by the FBI, a judge ruled on Tuesday. Joseph Morrison, 27; his 44-year-old father-in-law Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar, 23, will face a...
A convicted counterfeiter from Philadelphia must spend the next five years in federal prison for printing $235,000 worth of fake $100 bills that he and a crew circulated in Virginia, authorities said. Hollis Forteau, 38, formerly of Willingboro, NJ, already had an extensive criminal history when federal investigators arrested him...
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. — Federal prosecutors have charged a Michigan man with using COVID-19 relief money to buy a seaside condo in the Middle East and have accused his wife of running a pharmacy scam worth more than $10 million. Federal prosecutors charged Wahid Makki with wire fraud and...
March 18 (UPI) -- A young girl who turned up dead in Arizona more than six decades ago -- who later became known as "Little Miss Nobody" -- has finally been identified and her disappearance partly solved, authorities said. The girl's body was found partly buried in a remote part...
Comments / 0