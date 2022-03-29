High school sports: Tuesday's varsity scores and schedule

Not everyone is cut out to be a faceoff specialist. The position requires so many little nuances that take hours and hours of practice to perfect. Throw in the physicality of the role, the pressure of trying to secure possession of the ball for the team, and the fact that time on the field is usually limited to just a few seconds, and it’s easy to understand why few players choose to volunteer for the job.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 1 DAY AGO