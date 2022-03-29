High school sports: Tuesday's varsity scores and schedule
Tuesday's results
Baseball
Arlington 8, White Plains 0
Softball
Somers 23, Putnam Valley/Haldane 5, 5
Boys lacrosse
Wappingers 7, Brewster 3
Arlington 15, Cornwall 4
Girls lacrosse
Brewster 11, Pawling 7
Sleepy Hollow 17, Our Lady of Lourdes 7
Highland at Washingtonville
Boys tennis
Saugerties at Roosevelt
Red Hook at Rhinebeck
Highland at Spackenkill
New Paltz at Wallkill
Marlboro at Pine Plains, ppd.
Track and field
New Paltz at Roosevelt
Onteora at Marlboro
Highland at Red Hook
Wednesday's events
Baseball
Webutuck at Onteora, 4:15 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Rondout Valley at Lourdes, 5 p.m.
Valley Central at Highland, 6 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Roosevelt at New Paltz, 4 p.m.
Boys tennis
Marlboro at Saugerties, 4:15 p.m.
Track and field
Webutuck at Pine Plains, 4:15 p.m.
Millbrook at Spackenkill, 4:15 pm.
Thursday's events
Baseball
Highland at Poughkeepsie, 4:15 p.m.
Softball
Rhinebeck vs. Seward at Golden Hill Elementary, 4:30 p.m.
O’Neill at Highland, 4:45 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Pine Bush at New Paltz, 4 p.m.
Warwick at Beacon, 4:30 p.m.
Minisink Valley at Tappan Zee, 5 p.m.
This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: High school sports: Tuesday's varsity scores and schedule
