High school sports: Tuesday's varsity scores and schedule

By Debbie Schechter, Poughkeepsie Journal
 1 day ago

Tuesday's results

Baseball

Arlington 8, White Plains 0

Softball

Somers 23, Putnam Valley/Haldane 5, 5

Boys lacrosse

Wappingers 7, Brewster 3

Arlington 15, Cornwall 4

Girls lacrosse

Brewster 11, Pawling 7

Sleepy Hollow 17, Our Lady of Lourdes 7

Highland at Washingtonville

Boys tennis

Saugerties at Roosevelt

Red Hook at Rhinebeck

Highland at Spackenkill

New Paltz at Wallkill

Marlboro at Pine Plains, ppd.

Track and field

New Paltz at Roosevelt

Onteora at Marlboro

Highland at Red Hook

Wednesday's events

Baseball

Webutuck at Onteora, 4:15 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Rondout Valley at Lourdes, 5 p.m.

Valley Central at Highland, 6 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Roosevelt at New Paltz, 4 p.m.

Boys tennis

Marlboro at Saugerties, 4:15 p.m.

Track and field

Webutuck at Pine Plains, 4:15 p.m.

Millbrook at Spackenkill, 4:15 pm.

Thursday's events

Baseball

Highland at Poughkeepsie, 4:15 p.m.

Softball

Rhinebeck vs. Seward at Golden Hill Elementary, 4:30 p.m.

O’Neill at Highland, 4:45 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Pine Bush at New Paltz, 4 p.m.

Warwick at Beacon, 4:30 p.m.

Minisink Valley at Tappan Zee, 5 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: High school sports: Tuesday's varsity scores and schedule

