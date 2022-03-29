As the weather warms up, enjoy a meal outdoors at these central Pa spots

With warmer weeks around the corner, restaurants are setting up their patios and getting ready for outdoor dining.

Perhaps you might enjoy a cup of coffee and homemade pastry while sitting outside along the brick wall at Brussel's Café in Chambersburg or an oyster dinner and fine wine as you dine outside The Left Bank in Downtown York.

Enjoy classic bar food fare, watch the game and unwind at The Downtown Lounge Bar and Restaurant in Lebanon, or experience dinner with a view, at a premiere rooftop bar and lounge at The Exchange in Lancaster.

No matter where you go, there are plenty of restaurants, breweries and cafes in central Pennsylvania offering outdoor dining this season.

York

Where: 19 N. George St., York

Revival Social Club offers cocktails and international flavors to bring York a fine-dining experience, and as the weather wrms, you can take that experience outside on the restaurant's patio.

Sip on a cocktail like Sweet Baby Peasus, When Doves Chai or Fiiggy Smalls, and enjoy foods like cauliflower wing tacos, braised goat, honey roasted half chicken, Brussels sprouts Caesar, creamy grits and more.

Where: 57 W. Market St., York

The Holy Hound is downtown York's only taproom.

Housed in the lower level of the National House Hotel, this casual, eclectic restaurant offers 30 rotating craft beers on tap, a variety of single malt scotch and live music throughout the week.

This is a great place to dine and drink outside while enjoying music and time with friends.

Where: 35 W. Market St., York

Roost Uncommon Kitchen has a brightly colored outdoor patio that attracts attention, and when the weather is right, it is often filled with diners.

But better than that, this restaurant offers a menu that keeps you interested. Breakfast totchos, the "Garbage Biscuit," El Chapo tacos, Brisket Benedict and more are sure to please your palate as you enjoy some time in the sun.

Where: 46 W. Philadelphia St., York

At Molly's, you can enjoy breakfast sandwiches, avocado toast, bagels, coffee and espresso drinks in a laid-back, artsy atmosphere.

The courtyard at Molly's is eclectic and fun, with a nod to New Orleans-style courtyards. Diners can relax, listen to music, read a book and soak up some rays in a beautiful space that doesn't feel like it's just steps away from York's Central Market House.

Where: 41 E. Princess St., York

This lively Irish pub features classic bar food, like cheese fries, burgers, and wings, as well as cocktails and beer. Diners can take their food to a deck or head over to the patio and dine on picnic tables and Adirondack chairs in a yard-like setting, perfect for an informal dinner with family and friends on warmer days.

Lancaster

Where: 402 N. Queen St., Lancaster

The Belvedere is a local favorite and a tourist dining-destination in Lancaster, and its great rooftop deck and a famed grilled Caesar Salads are two reasons why. Stop by for lunch or dinner and enjoy the view as you sip a cocktail made with local ingredients.

Where: 110 W. Orange St., Lancaster

Ready to enjoy modern-French cuisine while dining under twinkling lights? Then head over to Citronnelle. This restaurant offers not only great food, but a great atmosphere with a stunning patio in downtown Lancaster.

Where: 500 Centerville Road, Lancaster

This restaurant has an extensive menu of casual foods and a long cocktail list, and you can have it all on a deck or patio that feels like a treehouse. Order a drink at the bar with a tree growing through the center, and enjoy a nice breeze on Loxley's roomy deck or patio.

Where: 1766 Columbia Ave., Lancaster

Head on over to the beach without having to leave Lancaster County. At Tobias Frog, you can kick back and relax on a beach-themed patio while you take in the restaurant's extensive food and drink menu consisting of sandwiches, fish dishes, and cocktails that will remind you of your favorite beach hangout.

Where: 25 S. Queen St., Lancaster

Rooftop dining is a local favorite in Lancaster County, and The Exchange's rooftop views show exactly why.

This bustling cocktail bar overlooking Downtown Lancaster provides diners with incredible food and even better views.

The Exchange runs seasonal menus, each offering twists on classic dishes and cocktails, like crab and avocado toast, crispy tofu, Korean BBQ pizza and woodfired brownies.

Chambersburg

Brussel's Café

Where: 55 N. Main St., Chambersburg

On warm and sunny days, this European-inspired coffee shop and bakery open up their outdoor patio, where guests can enjoy coffee and pastries.

Brussel's Café prepares authentic Belgian Waffles and a variety of crepes made fresh-to-order, as well as macaroons, lunch and coffee beverages.

As you sit beside the glowing red bricks, sipping on a hot cup of coffee while enjoying a crepe, you might just feel like you're in Europe, at Brussel's Café.

Where: 9 N. Main St., Chambersburg

Enjoy a variety of delicious Middle Eastern fare while dining outdoors at Falafel Shack.

Their menu includes traditional small plate dishes such as Tabouli, a salad made with cucumbers, tomatoes, bulgar wheat and herbs, tossed with an olive oil and lemon dressing. You might also consider their popular spreads such as hummus or baba ganoush, a dip made with grilled eggplant and garlic, served with fresh pita bread.

They are known for their main dishes including Chicken Shawarma, a sandwich made with chicken cooked on a vertical rotisserie, wrapped in a pita with garlic sauce, pickled vegetables, fresh tomatoes and tahini. For the table, try one of their signature Chicken Shawarma pizzas, or their four-cheese Bosnian pepperoni pizza.

Where: 831 Wayne Ave., Chambersburg

As you dine on the patio outside Mario's Italian Restaurant, the aesthetic of exposed brick and hanging lights is perfect for a warm summer night.

Seafood pastas, freshly made pizzas, marinara cooked mussels and a cannoli for dessert will make you feel like you're dining in Italy, when you're at Mario's.

Big Oak Café

Where: 410 Stouffer Ave, Chambersburg

What started out as a place to offer coffee and espresso drinks for shoppers at The Butcher Shoppe, turned into a café, serving up salads, dessert and more.

The Big Oak Café offers indoor seating for up to 60 guests, and outdoor seating on the porch and patio during warmer months.

Stop by for a cappuccino and pancakes for breakfast, or enjoy lunch with friends and try their espresso milkshake and classic Rueben sandwich, while dining out on the patio this season.

Where: 820 Wayne Ave., Chambersburg

Montezuma Mexican Restaurant is feeding most of Franklin County with their three different locations, and at one of them on Wayne Avenue, you can enjoy your delicious Mexican cuisine outdoors.

Enjoy their carne asada steak, or their mouthwatering grilled tilapia fish tacos, while sitting out on the patio, equipped with umbrellas for those bright, sunny days.

Be sure to stay for dessert and try a slice of the flan, or fried ice cream. To secure your table, call 717 709-1003 and make a reservation.

Hanover

Where: 1454 Baltimore St., Suite E, Hanover

This family owned tavern and eatery offers just about anything you could think of, from brick-oven pizza and burgers to milkshakes and of course, lots of beer on draft.

All these options make for the perfect hangout spot, a great family friendly dining experience, or even for a solo lunch.

Pretty soon, guests will be able to enjoy their dinners and drinks out on the patio, as the weather shows more consistency, according to TapHouse 6 Facebook page.

Where: 6 Center Square, Hanover

Located in the heart of downtown Hanover, Zeichen des Pferdes, German for Sign of the Horse is a German themed beer house, a tribute to Hanover’s German roots, and they just opened up their patio.

Enjoy German-style beer and food outside on their covered patio, such as their Bavarian pretzel, and meat and German beer selection. Look out for their live music nights, and feel like you’re in Germany, without needing to leave PA.

Where: 11 York St., Hanover

Coming up on their first year in business this fall, McAllister's on York has not yet seen a summer season, until now. Their outdoor dining is being set up, and pretty soon patrons can enjoy their signature cocktails, prosciutto-wrapped melons and scallop entrees out front, right along York street.

The second-floor dining space is called Bar E11even, and is a completely different concept than the downstairs McAllister's. Try an entirely different food and drink menu, and although is not a true "rooftop bar," the long windows open up during warm weather, and it almost feels like you're dining out on the roof, overlooking Hanover.

Where: 1 Center Square, Hanover

In downtown Hanover on the square, Divino Pizzeria & Grille is an old-school pizzeria with a modern touch. This family friendly restaurant is perfect for hanging out or even grabbing a solo slice at lunch.

Divino's has won Best Pizza, The Best Wings and The Best Italian in Hanover, which might tell you that they are doing something right.

Their outdoor patio is open during the warm spring and summer months, so you can enjoy a casual Italian dinner or lunch, outside before the hustle and bustle of downtown.

Lebanon

Where: 7 N. 9th St., Lebanon

Snitz Creek Brewery in Lebanon serves classic pub food- tacos, loaded fries, burgers - as well as several local and craft beers. The Lebanon Brewery offers indoor and outdoor dining.

Where: 734 Cumberland St., Lebanon

The Downtown Lounge Bar and Restaurant has been offering a sports-focused bar in Lebanon for nearly 40 years. This pub offers the classic bar food fare in a laid-back atmosphere that you can enjoy indoors or out.

Where: 324 E. Cumberland St., Lebanon

The Gin Mill in Lebanon offers wholesome American fare and many beers on tap that can be enjoyed in small outdoor setting. This restaurant and tavern has been locally owned and operated since the early 1930's.

The Arnold family transformed the Gin Mill a decade ago into a more modern establishment that has become a local favorite gatheirng place.