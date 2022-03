A 2022 Final Four showdown takes place when the No. 8 seed North Carolina Tar Heels (28-9) and No. 2 seed Duke Blue Devils (32-6) battle it out on Saturday night in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Duke has won four straight games, including a 78-69 win over Arkansas in the Elite Eight. Likewise, UNC is on a four-game win streak, dominating Saint Peter's en route to a 69-49 victory on Sunday. This is the first matchup between these illustrious programs in NCAA Tournament history, and it could be the final game for legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski as he leads the Blue Devils through March Madness for the last time.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO