Click here to read the full article. When Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on the Oscars stage, many industry insiders attending the ceremony missed the action. They were at the bar. Everyone from Adam McKay to Apple and Focus executives were wandering the spiral floors of the Dolby Theatre, taking a break from the overlong show to schmooze, when Rock stepped out to introduce the documentary category; in the commercial break that followed, I found myself accosted by attendees begging for a recap when they missed the big moment. The big moment, of course, should have been Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson accepting his...

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO