ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineola, TX

Baseball: Legacy's Moore, Mineola's Joyner earn weekly honors

By Brandon Ogden bogden@tylerpaper.com
Tyler Morning Telegraph
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCooper Moore was racking up the hits and the RBIs for the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders during a 3-0 week. Mineola’s Spencer Joyner was piling up the strikeouts. Moore is the Tyler Morning Telegraph Hitter of the Week, and Joyner is the Pitcher of the Week for games played March...

tylerpaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Christi Clark

JACKSONVILLE — A memorial service for Christi Clark of Jacksonville, is scheduled at 10 a.m. Friday, March 25, 2022, at First Assembly of God in Troup, Texas. Pastor Tracy Wright will officiate. Viewing will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Barbara Kaye Posey

RUSK — Barbara Kaye Posey, 69, of Rusk, went to be with her Lord March 24, 2022. Linda was born to Louie and Margarett Bright, December 16, 1952, in Mobile, Alabama. A Funeral Service will be held March 30, 2022 at 1:30pm at Boren-Conner Funeral Home in Jacksonville with Mike Bowens officiating. A visitation will begin at 1:00pm prior to the service.
MOBILE, AL
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Evelyn Lakesha Golden

TYLER — Services are scheduled for Ms. Evelyn Shaniqua LaKesha Golden, 43, of Tyler, on April 2, 2022 at 1:00 at Liberty Baptist Church 2506 N. Broadway Ave. Tyler, TX. Public visitation Friday, April 1st 8:30 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Jacksonville 431 N. Main St. Jacksonville, TX.
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Stallard: Big truck, big heart, big help

East Texas took another sucker punch from Mother Nature overnight Monday and into the early hours Tuesday. Storms battered much of the area, damaging homes, knocking down trees and flooding roads. The impact of Mother Nature’s double hissy fit was widespread, but Upshur County appeared to have taken the biggest hit.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mineola, TX
Mineola, TX
Sports
Tyler, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Cayuga, TX
City
Hallsville, TX
City
Huntsville, TX
City
Whitehouse, TX
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
Quitman, TX
City
Moore, TX
City
Rusk, TX
City
Bullard, TX
City
Tyler, TX
City
Beckville, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Baseball: Alto's Isaack Weatherford tosses no-hitter

ALTO — Isaack Weatherford threw a no-hitter as the Alto Yellowjackets defeated the Apple Springs Eagles, 17-0, Saturday in a District 22-2A baseball game. Weatherford struck out seven and did not walk a batter in three innings of work. The only Eagle to reach base was Dakota Campbell on an error.
ALTO, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Banner Season: Brownsboro Bearettes celebrate state title

BROWNSBORO — Back in February, members of the Brownsboro Bearettes said they wanted to add to the banner collection in their gym. On one side were nine banners and one yellow one signifying the boys program’s Class A state championship in 1966-67. The other side had 17 banners, including six for state semifinalist appearances, but none for state finalist appearances and no yellow one for a state championship.
BROWNSBORO, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Roy A. Raymond

TYLER-Graveside services for Roy A. Raymond, 76, of Tyler, will be held on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at Rose Lawn Cemetery under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Roy was born July 12, 1945 in Saucier, Mississippi and passed away March 25, 2022 in Tyler.
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Larry Price Simmons

TYLER — Services for Larry Price Simmons, 73, of Tyler will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Visitation one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Tyler. Mr. Simmons was born December 14, 1948 in Houston and passed away March 20, 2022 in Tyler.
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pitching Whitehouse
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Thursday KYKX Game of the Week lineup set

The KYKX Thursday Game of the Week lineup for the 2022 high school football season will feature six games, seven playoff teams and four new coaches. The lineup, released on Tuesday, opens in Longview with Spring Hill hosting Sabine on Aug. 25 at Panther Stadium, and ends on Oct. 20 in Union Grove with a district battle between Big Sandy and Union Grove at Glyn Johnston Stadium.
HIGH SCHOOL
Tyler Morning Telegraph

UT Tyler Softball: Patriots split series in West Texas

The No. 1 UT Tyler Patriots traveled out west to match up with two ranked Lone Star Conference softball opponents over the weekend. The Patriots (27-3, 13-3) split series with Angelo State and Lubbock Christian. UT Tyler returns home for games on Friday (4 and 6 p.m. vs. Texas A&M-Kingsville)...
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Bobby Blaylock

LONGVIEW — Bobby Blaylock, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, and Pastor, passed away on March 22, 2022. He was born on April 15 1934, in Chilton Texas to Doss and Cora Blaylock. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, and three sisters. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, two sons, Barry Blaylock and wife, Lisa; Boyd Blaylock and wife, Lynelle; grandchildren, Jeremy Blaylock; Jennifer Bodovsky; A.J. Blaylock; Jordan Wells; and Dalton Blaylock; and four great-grandchildren, Jackson and Jaylee Blaylock; Zoey and Zyla Bodovsky.
OBITUARIES
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Cynthia Ann Cullinane

TYLER — Cynthia Ann Cullinane, age 62, passed away in her home in Tyler, TX surrounded by her family on the evening of Friday March 18 after a long and brave battle with metastatic breast cancer. She was born on February 13, 1960 in Houston, Texas the daughter of Wayne Glenworth and Grace Ann (Blackstock) Crawford. She married Rory Gene Hanks on February 16, 1980 and later Dennis John Cullinane on September 19, 1989.
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Author, a former Lindale resident, returns to East Texas

Author David K. Wilson has once again returned to his past with the release of his fifth novel, “Deadly Reputation,” the latest book in his East Texas-based Sam Lawson Mystery series. The books in the series are set in a fictional East Texas town and feature a wide...
LINDALE, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Ronald N. "Ronny" Schoenbrun

TYLER — Ronald N. “Ronny” Schoenbrun passed away peacefully at home on March 25, 2022. He was born on September 7, 1938 in Tyler and graduated from Tyler High School in 1956. He then attended the University of Texas at Austin, graduating in 1960. He treasured his years in Austin, and, among other activities, he was a member of Phi Sigma Delta (prior to its merger with ZBT in 1970), was Foreman of the Texas Cowboys (1959-1960), involved in student government, and in ROTC. He initially worked at Foley’s in Houston for six months; after gaining valuable experience there and serving in the Army at Fort Lee, Virginia, he returned to Tyler to help with the family business, the New York Store, a downtown landmark for over six decades. In large part because his father passed away in 1961, Ronny joined his mother and they grew the business together. Soon thereafter, he met Anne, and they married in May of 1964, beginning their long journey together as loving parents. Eventually, Ronny became an expert retailer as well and opened several more stores, including New Yorker stores in Tyler, Longview, and Kilgore. For many years, and often serving multiple generations of local families, he clothed innumerable women in the Tyler area. He loved the business, worked hard at it, and formed many special relationships through it. After retiring, he stayed involved in retail part-time, primarily because he truly loved interacting with people.
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

New principal named at Jacksonville Middle School

A new principal has been named at Jacksonville Middle School. Lisa Schwartz will serve as the new principal for the 2022-23 school year, the Jacksonville ISD Board of Trustees and Superintendent Brad Stewart on Monday morning announced. Patsy Whitaker, current principal at Jacksonville Middle School, will be retiring after serving...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Teresa Dianne Cannon

TYLER — Services for Teresa Dianne Cannon, 68, of Tyler will be held on March 31, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Colonial Hills Baptist Church, Tyler. Burial will follow at Lindale City Cemetery in Lindale, under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Miss Cannon went home to Jesus...
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

LaPoynor's Gracey, Grapeland's Wiley earn all-state honors

LaPoynor’s Cooper Gracey and Grapeland’s Omarian Wiley both earned all-state honors in Class 2A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches. Joining Gracey and Wiley in Class 3A, were Timpson’s Terry Bussey, Beckville’s Ryan Harris and Tenaha’s Ja’Tyrian Moore. Center’s Christopher Evans received honors...
GRAPELAND, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Jacqueline Gene Martin

CHANDLER — Funeral Services for Jackie Martin, 80, of Chandler, are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Chandler Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Preston Burton officiating. Interment will follow at Herrington Land of Memory in Palestine under the direction of Chandler Memorial Funeral Home. Mrs. Martin...
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

10-6A Baseball: Lucas Grundy pitches Red Raiders by Rockwall

On a gusty night in Tyler, the Red Raiders took the wind out from underneath the Yellowjackets’ wings. In a key District 10-6A baseball game, Tyler Legacy used stellar pitching and timely hitting to capture a 3-0 victory over Rockwall on Tuesday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.
ROCKWALL, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Baseball: Grapeland scores win over Oakwood

GRAPELAND — The Grapeland Sandies scored the first 11 runs of the game en route to a 14-2 win over the Oakwood Panthers on Monday in a District 21-2A baseball game. Two Grapeland players combined on a one-hitter — Peyton Prater (3 innings, 1 hit, 1 run, 6 strikeouts, 0 walls), Jax Vickers (2 innings, 1 run, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks).
GRAPELAND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy