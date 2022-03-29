Baseball: Legacy's Moore, Mineola's Joyner earn weekly honors

TYLER — Ronald N. “Ronny” Schoenbrun passed away peacefully at home on March 25, 2022. He was born on September 7, 1938 in Tyler and graduated from Tyler High School in 1956. He then attended the University of Texas at Austin, graduating in 1960. He treasured his years in Austin, and, among other activities, he was a member of Phi Sigma Delta (prior to its merger with ZBT in 1970), was Foreman of the Texas Cowboys (1959-1960), involved in student government, and in ROTC. He initially worked at Foley’s in Houston for six months; after gaining valuable experience there and serving in the Army at Fort Lee, Virginia, he returned to Tyler to help with the family business, the New York Store, a downtown landmark for over six decades. In large part because his father passed away in 1961, Ronny joined his mother and they grew the business together. Soon thereafter, he met Anne, and they married in May of 1964, beginning their long journey together as loving parents. Eventually, Ronny became an expert retailer as well and opened several more stores, including New Yorker stores in Tyler, Longview, and Kilgore. For many years, and often serving multiple generations of local families, he clothed innumerable women in the Tyler area. He loved the business, worked hard at it, and formed many special relationships through it. After retiring, he stayed involved in retail part-time, primarily because he truly loved interacting with people.

TYLER, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO