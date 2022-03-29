ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Letters: Still awaiting a response from the folks at Social Security

By Letters to the Editor
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FFB3W_0espuWUA00

"IRS must improve its abysmal customer service." This was a recent column on the Voices page. I wish to write the corollary: "SSA must improve its abysmal customer service."

I applied online to receive Social Security benefits. Even though I had been contributing for almost 50 years, they didn’t have a sure record of my citizenship. I needed to show my birth certificate.

I called my local office. Most of the calls didn’t connect, the few that did gave me a recorded runaround. I left my number. I also drove to the office. The door was locked, so I went home and wrote and mailed a letter to the local office.

After a week, still had no response. I checked the national website, which claimed that phones were acting up. Really? Nationwide? I sent them a letter. Still waiting.

About two weeks after my letter to the local office, I got a response. Oh no! They returned my letter with this message: We have made a copy of your letter, and will get back to you when we feel like it.

I carry my phone, obsessively waiting for that precious call. If I miss it, then I have to start all over again.

In the meantime, I'm also waiting for a response from the federal office. I expect them to send someone in a four-door Caprice to my house with an apology. I’ll get back to you on that.

Howard Brenneman

Michigan City

What a week

It's been a great week for Indiana Sens. Todd Young and Mike Braun.

First, Braun says the legality of interracial marriages should be left to the states. He later tried to walk back this statement, but his initial comment was quite definitive. “When you want that diversity to shine within our federal system, there are going to be rules and proceedings that are going to be out of synch maybe with what other states would do. That’s the beauty of the system,” he said.

Second, Young wrote an opinion piece (Viewpoint, March 23) complaining about the inefficiency of the IRS. He seems to have forgotten that Congress cut the IRS budget by about $2 billion over the last decade.

I am so glad to see our senators on top of things.

Linda Scopelitis

South Bend

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Letters: Still awaiting a response from the folks at Social Security

Comments / 1

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: $1,657 checks going out tomorrow

The third batch of Social Security checks worth an average of $1,657 will be going out for the month of March tomorrow. These checks are for those who collect benefits and have birthdays landing between the 21st and 301st of any given month. The checks will be the third check...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Michigan City, IN
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
South Bend, IN
Business
FingerLakes1.com

You can work while you collect Social Security

If you are eligible to receive Social Security while you work, you’ll have your earnings calculated with a test. The test is for those earning income and collecting benefits before FRA. State Labor Department releases preliminary January 2022 area unemployment rates. How does it work?. FRA stands for full...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Young
Person
Mike Braun
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Office#Social Security Benefits#Ssa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
IRS
Outsider.com

Social Security Schedule: Here’s When the First March 2022 Checks Arrive

The third round of updated social security checks will be going out this month. These checks have a 5.9% increase added to them. If you get social security checks, you probably know what day you can expect your benefits to arrive. However, if you’re new to benefits, you might be wondering when you can expect them. The social security payment schedule is easy. Benefits go out on Wednesdays. Holidays can sometimes impact the payment schedule. When that happens, the SSA releases an updated schedule. Generally, though, you can expect your payment to arrive on a Wednesday.
BUSINESS
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
267K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy