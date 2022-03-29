Letters: Still awaiting a response from the folks at Social Security

"IRS must improve its abysmal customer service." This was a recent column on the Voices page. I wish to write the corollary: "SSA must improve its abysmal customer service."

I applied online to receive Social Security benefits. Even though I had been contributing for almost 50 years, they didn’t have a sure record of my citizenship. I needed to show my birth certificate.

I called my local office. Most of the calls didn’t connect, the few that did gave me a recorded runaround. I left my number. I also drove to the office. The door was locked, so I went home and wrote and mailed a letter to the local office.

After a week, still had no response. I checked the national website, which claimed that phones were acting up. Really? Nationwide? I sent them a letter. Still waiting.

About two weeks after my letter to the local office, I got a response. Oh no! They returned my letter with this message: We have made a copy of your letter, and will get back to you when we feel like it.

I carry my phone, obsessively waiting for that precious call. If I miss it, then I have to start all over again.

In the meantime, I'm also waiting for a response from the federal office. I expect them to send someone in a four-door Caprice to my house with an apology. I’ll get back to you on that.

Howard Brenneman

Michigan City

What a week

It's been a great week for Indiana Sens. Todd Young and Mike Braun.

First, Braun says the legality of interracial marriages should be left to the states. He later tried to walk back this statement, but his initial comment was quite definitive. “When you want that diversity to shine within our federal system, there are going to be rules and proceedings that are going to be out of synch maybe with what other states would do. That’s the beauty of the system,” he said.

Second, Young wrote an opinion piece (Viewpoint, March 23) complaining about the inefficiency of the IRS. He seems to have forgotten that Congress cut the IRS budget by about $2 billion over the last decade.

I am so glad to see our senators on top of things.

Linda Scopelitis

South Bend

