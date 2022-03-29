Upon Further Review: Scouts Chime in About the DR Sportz Tournament

Scouts Marc Henry and Andrew Johnson break down what they saw at the DR Sportz tournament in Plant City.

PLANT City, Fla. - Along with a podcast at the bottom of the article from yours truly and the following two scouts, here are several more evaluations from this past weekend’s DR Sportz tournament in Plant City.

Dallas area scout Marc Henry ( @Marchen44 ) is someone that Inside The Knights trusts with his evaluations and one that casts a wide net when looking at players from multiple age groups. A former high school player and life-long football fan that’s worked his way into scouting, here are four players he thought highly of during this past weekend’s event.

Darius Rogers

Darius Rogers Marc Henry, On Da Marc Sports

Safety

C/O 2024

7v7: St John Spartans 15U

St. Augustine (Fla.) High School

Twitter: @dariusroger5

Instagram: @csk.Darius

Rogers has a long and rangy build with excellent arm length, which are characteristics coaches covet at the safety position. He has the range and speed to cover on the back end of the defense. Rogers is twitchy, moves with fluidity in space, has oily hips and has good instincts. He closes well, gets in his backpedal quickly and breaks on the ball with great anticipation. Rogers and the St. Johns Spartan defense helped lead their squad to several key victories during pool play at the DR Sportz Sunshine Shootout.

JC Mirasola

QB

C/O 2025

7v7: Team Tampa 15U

Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit

Twitter: @JCMirasola

IG: @Jcmirasola

Mirasola stands tall in the pocket, has the presence to throw his targets open, sees the field well and has a quick trigger once he diagnoses the defense. Mirasola has the arm strength to make all the throws on the route tree, has quiet feet, has exceptional hip torque and can fit the ball into small windows. Mirasola can flat out spin it.

He has a calm demeanor and doesn’t get rattled when he faces adversity. The latter of which was on display during the afternoon session for Team Tampa in 15U pool play of the DR Sportz Sunshine Shootout. Mirasola started out slow, but as each possession became more crucial, Mirasola rose to the challenge and began to light up the scoreboard. Mirasola has the goods to be a featured signal caller in the Tampa area for years to come.

Bryson Bock

Bryson Bock Marc Henry, On Da Marc Sports

WR

7v7: Gridiron Elite 15U

C/O 2025

Oviedo (Fla.) Hagerty

IG:@notbrysnn02

When it comes to getting open, precision route running and making the big catch, Bock is the standard. He has great hands, moves well in space and is a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. With great body control, he has a cerebral approach to route running beyond his years. That led to Bock having several big catches during pool play at the DR Sportz Sunshine Shootout. As Bock continues to mature, look for him to make headlines on Friday nights.

Amari Francois

Amari Francois provides the speed to get deep on offense, and his footwork also allows him to be effective as a linebacker. Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

WR/LB

7v7: Showtime Elite 15U

C/O 2024



Instagram: @mari300

Dunnellon HS (FLA)



Francois plays the game at a different speed from his opponent. He is physical at the point of attack, silky smooth as a route runner, flat out bullies smaller defenders attempting to play him close, and has the elite speed to stretch the field and make big plays.

Francois is a natural hands catcher and has a large catch radius. Also versatile, which allows him to hop on defense and shut down his opponent. Francois has fluid hips, shifts gears effortlessly, which allows him to lineup and cover slot receivers like a glove. His long, lengthy arms allow him to play the passing lanes and deflect passes in his zone. On Friday nights, Francois lines up as a running back for Dunnellon (Fla.) High School, but opened eyes during pool play of the DR Sportz Sunshine Shootout for Showtime Allstars at receiver and linebacker.



Also adding evaluations from this weekend would be Andrew Johnson ( @RealNews102 ), a consistent contributor to Inside The Knights. Here are Johnson’s thoughts about several prospects.

Darren “Goldie” Lawrence

WR

7v7: 24k

C/O 2023

@1goneScore

The state of Florida does not fail to produce talent at the skill positions and“Goldie” Lawrence will continue the tradition of elite receivers from the area. The6-foot-2, 190-pound product from Sanford is a PowerFive level wideout that can break ankles at the line of scrimmage while using his athletic frame for difficult catches. He uses his quick footwork and physicality to beat the defense early or go up over smaller defenders. Lawrence and talented 2025 QB Colin Hurley had a deadly connection on Saturday and Sunday.

Q’zorian “Que” Kennedy

Q'Zorian "Que" Kennedy was electric during the DR Sportz Championship Game Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

WR

7v7: Prime Truth

C/O 2024

@Que1Kennedy

Kennedy earned the DR Sportz tournament MVP after putting on a show with his ability to create separation with killer footwork and route running skills. The prototypical slot receiver because of his size but he makes it up with elite speed and dependable hands. Kennedy was able to find holes in the defense with quick-hitting slant routes while picking up additional yards after the catch. He played an important role for Prime Truth in winning the DR Sportz Tournament Championship.

Zachary Tobe

Zachary Tobe Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

DB

C/O 2023

7v7: 24K

@oztobe

Tobe has the ideal size at 6’2, 180-pounds for a Power Five defensive back. He possesses the physicality and speed to shut down one side of the field and uses his track abilities to stay with shifty receivers. Teams were timid throwing to his side this weekend but he still created multiple pass break ups with his longer frame and even had a pick six.

Emorej Terry

QB

7v7: EST

C/O 2023

@QB_SlimTerry1

Really impressed with his technique in the pocket and ability to throw with power and accuracy while on the run. Made quick but smart decisions and went through his progressions without eyeing down his receivers. Had a natural zip on the ball and kept a calm demeanor when the pressure was on. Terry will now have the chance to prove himself under center at Andrew Jackson High in Jacksonville and can add the needed weight and muscle during his senior season.

ZyCarl “CJ” Lewis, Jr.

WR

7v7: Prime Truth

C/O 2024

@ZycarlLewisJr

Lewis was arguably one of the more productive receivers during the tournament with natural footwork skills and showtime cut moves. He is a smaller slot receiver with quick bursts and good route running abilities and beats his man quick off the line at scrimmage. Lewis played alongside tournament MVP receiver Kennedy and both were just as spectacular to watch when making defenders miss after the catch. With two years remaining in high school, Lewis will be someone to look out for in the Tampa area.

Colin Hurley

QB

7v7: 24K

C/O 2025

@ColinHurley

There are not many quarterbacks who just make the game look easy but Hurley consistently performs well in seven-vs-seven tournaments. Watching Hurley accurately complete the long ball and fitting passes through tight windows against elite competition displayed why he is a top national recruit. He was simply automatic when throwing it to “Goldie” Lawrence this weekend. Hurley’s recruitment is long from over but everyone will know his name by 2025.

Ja’ Carree Kelly

Ja'Carree Kelly was instrumental in Prime Truth winning the DR Sportz Sunshine Shootout. Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

WR

7v7: Prime Truth

C/O 2023

@dagreatkelly

Speed kills and Kelly just made defenders look silly on Sunday. Kelly is the prototypical slot receiver for an FBS program because of his unique quickness and ability to make a big play after the catch. He was a part of the deadly three playing alongside Kennedy and Lewis and contributed a few touchdown catches himself during Prime Truth’s championship run.

Dontay Joyner

DB

7v7: 24K

C/O 2023

@joyner_dontay

The Polk County area is a known hot bead for producing elite talent for top college programs and Joyner is developing into a dependable defensive back. He recorded 80 tackles and seven interceptions his junior season playing for the Lakeland Dreadnaughts. Joyner does well in coverage and is versatile enough to play safety because of his size at 6’0, 170-pounds. It’s becoming important in today’s game for defensive backs to match up with taller receivers and Joyner can provide both size and speed. Showed good technique to stay with talented receivers along with using his natural physicality to eliminate the slant route at the line of scrimmage. This following interception and "flip" show his natural talent:

Parker Dawson

WR

7v7: Island Elite

C/O 2023

@Parker_Dawson4

Has solid route running skills and athleticism to jump over smaller defenders andmake a play on the ball. At 6’2, 185-pounds, Dawson uses his physicality well to break past press coverages, and has sure hand capabilities even when crowded by defenders. He had impressive hands and was able to beat the defense over the top a few times this weekend.

Ojari Mosley

DB

7v7: Seminole Elite

C/O 2022

@OjjMosley1

Natural defensive back who was a leader and voice of the Seminole Elite defense. Mosley didn’t see the ball thrown his way much but he made the right reads when needed and filled passing lanes. The 6’0, 181-pound Lake Mary High product has the potential to grow into a productive defensive back for an FBS program.

Jamari Gibson

WR

7v7: Island Elite

C/O 2023

@eumari20

Has the athletic ability to produce as a taller receiver because of his route running potential but can also play tight end. With more weight and receiving training, Gibson can be a threat to zone defenses while also contributing as a deep ball threat. The 6’5, 210-pound receiver out of Cocoa High is verbally committed to Florida Memorial University.

More coverage : Facebook , YouTube , The Daily Knight podcast, Instagram , and Twitter - @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation , Like and Subscribe!

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

UCF Recruiting Tracker

DR Sportz Championship Game Video Reel

UCF Spring Practice Countdown: #2, DE Tre'mon Morris-Brash

Sunday Observations, DR Sportz Top Performers and Recruits

First Day Recruiting Notes and Evaluations, DR Sportz Seven-on-Seven Tournament

UCF Spring Practice Countdown: #3, DT Lee Hunter

UCF Spring Practice Countdown: #4, CB Davonte Brown

Why Are Many Top Prospects Suddenly Not Coming to Under Armour Camps?

Johnny Richardson Maturing On and Off the Gridiron

Reviewing Today’s Press Conferences: Podcast

UCF Spring Practice Countdown: #5, OL Samuel Jackson

UCF Recruiting Tracker: Top Polk County Cornerback Visiting Knights

Prospect Profile: QB Malachi Singleton

UCF Recruiting Notes & Podcast

UCF Spring Practice Countdown: #6, RB Johnny Richardson

Recruiting Class Impact: Linebacker Troy Ford, Jr.

Knights Add LB Troy Ford, Jr. to the 2023 Recruiting Class

UCF Football Recruiting News & Notes