What's Cooking: Community meals this week

By South Bend Tribune
 1 day ago
• Soup Supper, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, East United Methodist Church, 1621 E. Third St., Mishawaka (behind Beiger School). Annual community outreach project. Cost: Free.

• Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus, 61533 S. Ironwood Road, South Bend, 574-291-2740. All you can eat. Cost: adults, $12; children (ages 5 to 13), $5; 4 and under, free. Chicken nugget and shrimp dinners available. Dining room seating and carryout available.

• Fish Fry, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, MR Falcons, 3212 Keller St., South Bend (corner of Bendix and Keller streets). All you can eat, includes salad bar. Cost: adults, $12; children (ages 6 to 12), $6. Also available: chicken and shrimp dinners and pierogi. Dine-in or carryout.

• Fish Fry, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 308, 122 Lincoln Way E., Osceola, 574-674-6712. All you can eat when dine-in. Curbside pickup and ordering. Cost: $9.

• Fish Fry Buffet, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Z.B. Falcons, 323 S. Sheridan St., South Bend. All you can eat. Cost: adults, $12; children (ages 5 to 12), $6. Family friendly environment.

• Fish, Chicken or Shrimp Fry, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Ryan A. Balmer American Legion Post 161, 133 E. Mishawaka Ave., Mishawaka, 574-255-8319. Carryout only. Call ahead Thursday and Friday. Cost: $8 to $14.

• Lenten Fish Fry, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Crumstown Conservation Club, 59440 Crumstown Highway, North Liberty. Cost: $10. Drive-thru only.

• Kitchen Open, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 357, 5414 W. Sample St., South Bend, 574-234-5073. Fish fry plus full menu on Fridays. Cost: varies.

• Fish and Chicken Fry, 5 to 8 p.m. April 9, Galien American Legion Post 344, 402 N. Main St., Galien, 269-545-8280 after 4 p.m. All you can eat. Auxiliary bake sale. Cost: adults, $12; children (ages 5 to 10), $6; 4 and under, free. Carryout available. Family friendly.

• Greek Food and Pastry Drive-up Sale, noon to 6 p.m. April 8-9, Annunciation & St. Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Church, 18000 Behner Road, New Buffalo. Order forms at: stparaskevifest2020.square.site/; Facebook page of the church; or by calling the church office at 269-231-9052. Order deadline is March 31.

Submit your event to Cheryl Morey, Newsroom, South Bend Tribune, 635 S. Lafayette Blvd., Suite 138, South Bend, IN 46601; or email cmorey@sbtinfo.com. Deadline is Thursday prior at noon. Please check with the venue for any cancellations.

