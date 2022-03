State Sen. Doug Wozniak was just getting used to his new digs at the Michigan Capitol when he decided to pull the plug on re-election efforts for 2022. The Shelby Township Republican announced Thursday he will withdraw from the re-election race to the Senate seat he has held four months. Instead, Wozniak will focus on returning to a newly districted position in the state House.

