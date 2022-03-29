Daryl Hall puts spotlight on his solo work with ‘BeforeAfter’ compilation, tour

Daryl Hall is going on tour to promote his new retrospective on his solo musical career. Hall has recorded five solo albums over the years and has put tracks from each and unreleased material on his new CD “Before After.” His good friend and former producer Todd Rundgren are also performing on tour. They are sharing one band, the “Live from Daryl’s House” band, to back both of them. It sounds like a lot of work for the band to back TWO artists. We asked multi-instrumentalist Eliot Lewis, who has been with Hall since his first solo shows in 2004, what it is like as a member of this illustrious band. The tour opens on Friday, April 1st, at the Chicago Auditorium. For Daryl Hall’s new CD and tour dates, check out the website.

