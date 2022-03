HoneyBaked hams are the centerpiece of many weeknight meals and holiday feasts. What's not to love about the delicious "crunchy, crackling honey glaze" that is the hallmark of these fully cooked, spiral-cut treasures? They are also convenient and satisfying — a win-win in anyone's book. Per the New York Times, the whole point is to make your meal preparation as "effortless" as possible. HoneyBaked Ham's Chief Marketing Officer Jo Ann Herold even told the outlet, "We want the ham to be the one part of the occasion you don't have to worry about."

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO