An unprecedented attempt to prevent manatees from starving by feeding them lettuce in the Indian River Lagoon is set to end Friday, a Florida wildlife official announced. Scientists say manatees are moving away from the area around the feeding site, where they find refuge each winter in warm discharges from a power plant. That trend should continue as air and water temperatures rise, said Ron Mezich, a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission staffer in charge of the feeding effort.

