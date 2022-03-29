Spraying aims to limit spongy moth damage near Heart, Fawn lakes

GAYLORD — The Otsego County Board of Commissioners approved spending a little over $11,000 to spray for a spongy moth infestation in two targeted areas in the county this spring.

The $11,000 approved by the county board on March 24 will come from funds raised by a 0.25 millage passed in 1991 for spongy moth suppression efforts. The most recent spraying in the county was in 2014 and the millage fund has a balance of about $112,000.

Formerly called gypsy moths, Lymantria dispar (spongy moth) caterpillars feed on the leaves of oaks, aspen and other trees. Living in the midst of a Lymantria dispar outbreak is not a pleasant experience, noted Adam Koivisto, District 14 director for Michigan State University Extension in Boyne City.

"They eat the leaves off the trees and in a few cases can kill trees," Koivisto said. "There are so many worms on the trees that the frass, or excrement, gets on decks and cars (in such a large amount) that some residents don't want to go outside."

Koivisto said county residents participated in a survey to determine the extent of the spongy moth infestation.

"The county took the data provided by residents and overlapped it with a map from the DNR (Michigan Department of Natural Resources) that showed deforestation in the county," he said.

The survey data and map showed 190 acres, with about 140 acres directly affecting residential areas near Heart and Fawn lakes with the greatest spongy moth concentration.

Depending on the final area to be sprayed, the homeowner associations for Heart and Fawn lakes will also contribute about $5,000 to cover the cost, said Otsego County Administrator Rachel Frisch.

Koivisto said spraying isn't the only option available to control spongy moths.

"Another option is to wait for the spongy moth cycle to go away," he said.

The cycles generally run three to four years.

"We are not sure where we are at in the cycle (now) — maybe we are in year three," Koivisto said.

Frisch said residents of the areas near Heart and Fawn lakes will have the option to exclude their property from the spraying.

"A required communication will be sent to all residents in the spray area (and) that communication will include an opt out," she said.

Aura Aerial Application of Elsie will do the spraying using a formula called BTK (Foray 48B), which was used by the county in 2014. BTK (Foray 48B) is certified organic.

Last year, the Entomological Society of America, an organization that oversees bug naming, dropped the term gypsy moth, as it is considered an ethnic slur to the Romani people.

In other matters:

County commissioners approved spending $6,000 so the Otsego Conservation District (OCD) can hire an environmental education specialist. OCD has received a grant of $25,000 for the position.

The environmental education specialist will assist the public in understanding the correlation between human beings, air, land, water, and other living things. They will also show how these systems relate to the global environment.

Finally, commissioners approved a parks and recreation fee schedule that includes a discount for veterans similar to the discount for senior citizens.