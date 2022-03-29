ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What will happen next as Petoskey begins city manager negotiations?

By William T. Perkins, The Petoskey News-Review
 1 day ago
PETOSKEY — Petoskey will begin negotiations this week with Shane Horn, who is slated to be the next city manager. From there, the timeline for his transition remains a moving target.

Petoskey officials selected Horn last week after interviewing a roster of four finalists for the position. Assuming the negotiations proceed as planned, he’ll fill the space left when former city manager Rob Straebel’s employment ended abruptly in October. In an email response this week, interim city manager Al Terry said he wouldn’t have more information about Horn’s expected start date until possibly next week.

Even then, though, it may only be the start of a longer transition process on a couple of tiers of the city’s organizational chart. Terry, himself, was preparing to retire from his decades-long position as the city clerk and treasurer at the end of 2021, when he agreed to extend his employment to take on the manager’s duties until a permanent replacement was found.

Petoskey’s city council was in the middle of a separate search process for Terry’s replacement, when they halted those efforts to focus on the city manager vacancy. During his time as city clerk, Terry had already seen the city through two previous city manager hirings, and had experience stepping in as interim during those past transition periods.

As with Horn’s start date, Terry said it was too soon to know what might be coming next in terms of finding a new clerk.

Prior to Straebel’s severance, Petoskey planned to pay Illinois recruiting consultant GovHR $22,500 to organize the search for Terry’s replacement, including advertising the open position, contacting potential candidates, and developing interview questions. The process was estimated to take 3-4 months.

After initial interviews proved fruitless, city council members turned down a recommendation from Straebel to split the clerk and the finance director positions in two, which could have allowed administrative assistant Sarah Bek to take on the clerk role in a more official capacity while allowing the city to hire one of the candidates who specialized in finance. Bek had been handling more of the clerk duties as Terry began phasing out of his clerk position at the end of 2021.

Though Straebel’s departure was officially a voluntary one, public comments when he left indicate he was not planning to step down. City council members accepted his resignation in a special meeting after they conducted his annual performance evaluation.

“I think that the last situation we had hurt our staff in some ways,” said local business owner Reg Smith last week in a public comment following the four candidate interviews. “You know, we're fortunate that we have a strong and well qualified staff, but I do think that there was some damage done.”

He said he felt there were situations where it seemed Straebel didn’t fully support the city’s staff, in particular city planner Amy Tweeten, who also left her role at the end of 2021.

As of this month, Petoskey has filled that position with Zachary Sompels, previously the planner for the City of Manistee.

The terms of Horn’s employment remain to be seen, but the city manager salary will likely fall within the $130,000-$160,000 range, which was the advertised compensation, with additional stipends for moving, housing and vehicle expenses.

Petoskey News Review

Petoskey selects Shane Horn as new city manager

PETOSKEY — Shane Horn will be the next Petoskey city manager, pending contract negotiations. The Adrian native came out on top following an extensive selection process which culminated in a public meet and greet Tuesday and interviews Wednesday among four finalists. Horn, who is currently city manager of Lakeland, Tennessee, northeast of Memphis, edged out former city manager George Korthauer, who reapplied for the position after a roughly 13-year interval.
PETOSKEY, MI
