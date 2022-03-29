ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get the ball rolling: 'Bowling Down Main Street' to help welcome spring this Saturday

By Sean Miller, The Petoskey News-Review
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G0ibi_0espsdvd00

HARBOR SPRINGS — A joke can be made that spring break clears out Harbor Springs so much that you could go bowling right down Main Street. That joke comes alive this Saturday.

Each year, the City of Harbor Springs welcomes locals and those still around during spring break to make their way downtown and spend an afternoon bowling down the street. The annual event is one that Harbor Springs Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bonnie Kulp says has been an area and family favorite for years.

"This has been going on for years and the original thought still stands in that it's something for the local kids and families to do right here in Harbor Springs over spring break," said Kulp.

"Each year it seems to get bigger and it's continued to morph as we've gotten more business involved," she said.

This Saturday's noon-2 p.m. event will feature bowling down Main Street sponsored by Northern Lights Recreation but will also have Johan's serving hot chocolate and donuts, a free movie showing at the Lyric Theatre, some giveaways from the Rocking Horse Toy Company, free ice cream for kids provided by Harbor Springs Ice Cream, soups and sandwiches and more.

"It's been so great to see our community really come together to put this on and grow it each year with all of these different offerings for our kids to enjoy," said Kulp.

The two-hour event will also see the street closed for families to enjoy bowling in the street safely at the intersection of State and Main streets next to Johan's Pastry Shop.

Bowling Down Main Street is also free to all that want to participate and will continue no matter the weather.

"Weather doesn't always cooperate but either way it's always a fun outdoor event for us all to help welcome in the spring and get us ramped up and excited for warmer weather," said Kulp.

"We just hope that people come out and have some fun while enjoying a great family friendly event here in Harbor Springs," she said.

More information on Saturday's Bowling Down Main Street event in Harbor Springs can be found online at www.harborspringschamber.com.

Contact reporter Sean Miller at smiller@petoskeynews.com. Follow him on Twitter, @seanmillerpnr, and Instagram, @sean_everest.

