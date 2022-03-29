Martinsville approves agreement with Morgan County Economic Development Corporation

MARTINSVILLE — During its meeting Monday, the Martinsville Board of Works & Safety approved a one-year contract with the Morgan County Economic Development Corporation, a private nonprofit organization promoting local economic development.

The annual fees paid by the city will not exceed $60,000, according to the agreement, which will remain in effect until the end of 2022.

The contract came up for a vote at the city's Feb. 14 meeting, but the board tabled the resolution at the suggestion of Mayor Kenny Costin, who also sits on the board.

"I want you to think, 'Can we be better served spending $60,000 elsewhere?'" Costin asked at the time.

On Monday, the three-member board voted unanimously to approve the contract.

"We can't function without Martinsville, and we like to think Martinsville functions better with us," Mike Dellinger, executive director of the MCEDC, told board members Monday. "We appreciate you continuing to be part of our leadership."

Mowing contract awarded

The board awarded a mowing contract to C&J Lawn Mowing to maintain six parcels of land totaling about 40 acres that was recently turned over to the city by the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) as part of the I-69 project.

The LaFary Group offered a bid in the amount of $8,750 per mowing, but the board elected to go with C&J Lawn Mowing, which submitted a low bid of $8,400 per mowing.

The six parcels are planned to be mowed four times this year, said Mac Dunn, city superintendent, bringing the annual cost to around $50,000 per year.

Other business

The board passed a resolution establishing rates for garbage collection at the city's transfer station.

The resolution was passed in response to a 2020 audit by the State Board of Accounts that found that rates charged at the transfer station did not match what was in city code.

The current rates are $40 for trash under 1,000 pounds, and any amount above that will be assessed at a cost of 60 cents per each 20 pounds. Green waste and brush is assessed a minimum cost of $30 for any load up to 1 ton, and any amount above 1 ton shall be assessed a cost of 30 cents per each 20 pounds. Solid fill is assessed a minimum cost of $48 for any load up to 1 ton, and any amount over 1 ton shall be assessed a cost of 48 cents per each 20 pounds.

The board referred a tort claim from the Ken Nunn Law Office to the city's insurance provider from a resident seeking damages for injuries she sustained after falling on ice at the Morgan House Apartments.

The board approved sewer adjustments for nine properties.

The next regular meeting of the Martinsville Board of Works & Safety is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 11, at Martinsville City Hall, 59 S. Jefferson St.

City council

Martinsville Common Council held a brief meeting Monday, approving the minutes of its previous meeting and various financial claims.

It also heard from a pair of residents who are interested in bringing a skateboarding park to the city.

Councilman Phil Deckard I said the idea has been floated in the past, with the consensus being that the city would hold off until the state finishes the I-69 project and "see what properties we'll end up with."

Councilmembers Deckard I, Suzie Lipps and Ann Miller will serve on a committee to explore the idea further.

The next regular meeting of Martinsville Common Council is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday, April 11, at Martinsville City Hall, 59 S. Jefferson St.

Contact reporter Peter Blanchard at 765-346-2942 or pblanchard@reporter-times.com. Follow him on Twitter @peterlblanchard.