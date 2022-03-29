ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking for a fur-ever home. Almost 800 animals brought into Ardmore shelter since January

By Drew Butler, The Daily Ardmoreite
 1 day ago
By the end of the month, the Ardmore Animal Shelter will likely have taken in over 800 animals since the beginning of the year. As of Monday, March 28, 2022, 733 animals have come through the shelter, and 527 have found new homes. There are currently 75 dogs and 33 cats available for adoption.

Executive Director Kasey Renteria said the numbers so far have actually been encouraging, with the rate for live release at 96% in January and 85% for February. However she is expecting both the number of animals coming into the shelter and the number of euthanizations to rise in the coming months.

"We're coming up on summer which is always a time when everyone struggles because of so many animals coming in," she said. "Puppy season has already started, and we've had several litters come through. We're also taking calls every day from people needing to bring puppies in."

In order to find homes for as many animals as possible, the shelter is continuing to partner with other shelters that are in need of pets to take animals from Ardmore. In fact, two transports are scheduled for this week, and 26 will be heading to Illinois, Iowa and Texas to find homes.

To help facilitate even more transfers in the future, Ardmore Animal Care will be ordering their own transport van later this week. They will also soon be beginning an adult foster program, which will allow individuals to foster adult dogs for a few weeks before they are sent out to other shelters.

"So far we haven't needed to utilize the adult foster program, but we're hoping to begin sometime in the next few weeks," Renteria said. "Right now we're in the process of getting all of the supplies we'll need once that program gets up and running. Currently, we only do neonatal fosters, and fostering out adults is a little different. They'll need bigger crates, different toys, and other things we've never needed before."

The foster program currently has 73 foster homes in the system for both neonatal and adult animals, but Renteria said she'd like to see this number at closer to 200.

Creature comforts::Injured and abandoned dog gets second chance at Ardmore Animal Shelter

"Everybody has their specifications about how many or what type of animals they're willing to take in," she said. "Maybe they can only do one dog, or one litter of kittens who have their mom — and that's great— but we always need more foster volunteers. With summer coming up, several of them will also be going on trips or having family in, so they won't be able to foster as of."

Anyone who is interested in fostering an adult dog or a litter of puppies or kittens can contact the shelter at 580-223-7070 to find out more information.

Renteria also encouraged anyone who has a pet that is not currently spayed or neutered to contact the Ardmore Low Cost Spay and Neuter Clinic to set up an appointment. The cost is $45 to spay or neuter a cat, $60 for a male dog, and $60 to $80 for a female dog depending on weight. The shelter also has a program which will spay mother dogs and cats for free when a litter of puppies is surrendered.

The Ardmore Low Cost Spay and Neuter Clinic is located next door to the shelter at 321 Carol Brown Blvd. It is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday and anyone interested in setting an appointment for their pet can make arrangements by calling 580-465-6692.

