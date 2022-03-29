Karla Welch, ThredUp Team on Thrifted Festival Shopping Experience

Click here to read the full article.

Karla Welch and ThredUp are joining forces to tackle the issue of fashion waste related to music festivals.

The fashion stylist and online thrift store are teaming on the ThredUp x Karla Welch festival shop, which will offer thrifted pieces — some of which are from Welch’s own celebrity styling closet — fit for a music festival.

The initiative was inspired by data from ThredUp that showed nearly one in three festival shoppers buy a new outfit they only wear once to a festival, and addresses the ongoing fashion waste issue in the industry.

“I love music festivals and I am passionate about promoting sustainability , so thrifting is one of the easiest ways to get a unique, eco-friendly festival look that’ll make you stand out from the crowd,” Welch said in a statement. “Reusing all the amazing clothes already in existence is one of the best things we can do to reduce our fashion footprint. I’ve loved partnering ThredUp as a styling resource and hope this shop inspires everyone to embrace thrift this festival season and beyond.”

Welch is offering more than 30 pieces from her own styling closet, some that were worn by her celebrity clients, for the initiative. This includes pieces from brands like Skims, Birkenstock and Levi’s, among others. The ThredUp x Karla Welch festival shop offers apparel, shoes and accessories.

“Stylists are the arbiters of taste, dictating what’s cool on the red carpet, in street style, on social media and beyond,” said Erin Wallace, senior vice president of integrated marketing at ThredUp. “We believe stylists have the power to redefine what’s fashionable, emphasizing circularity and reuse to combat the industry’s wastefulness. We’re thrilled to partner with Karla Welch, one of the industry’s most outspoken and powerful stylists, to inspire others to choose used for the planet.”

ThredUp’s sustainability report shows that 42 percent of festivalgoers plan to buy a new festival outfit this year, which results in roughly 27 million outfits purchased during festival season. Additionally, 40 percent of Gen Z surveyors stated it’s unlikely for them to rewear an outfit they purchased for a music festival.

The ThredUp x Karla Welch festival shop is available through ThredUp’s website.

