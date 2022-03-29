ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyman, SC

SC convenience store owner charged with tax evasion

By Sydney Broadus
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1naMFp_0espqdrD00

LYMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – An owner of a Lyman convenience store was arrested and charged Monday for tax evasion.

According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR), Vijay Kumar, 61, of Spartanburg, was charged with four counts of state tax evasion. Kumar is the owner and operator of Vitri LLC doing business as Get n Go of Lyman.

NC man sentenced to prison for bank fraud, identify theft

According to arrest warrants, the store made retail sales totaling $1,900,451 from 2017-2020, but only reported $367,885 in sales to the SCDOR. By underreporting his sales, Kumar evaded the assessment and payment of $89,700 in sales tax.

If convicted, Kumar faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 per count. He is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 2

Related
WLOS.com

Tax preparer arrested, charged with 20 counts of fraud

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Revenue agents have arrested and charged a tax preparer with 20 counts of willfully making or assisting in fraudulent state tax returns. LOCAL FIRST | Brother asks for answers in sister's murder, 50-year-old cold case. Brenda Lykes Greene, 67, operated...
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Johns Island businessman arrested for tax evasion

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A businessman from Johns Island has been arrested on charges connected to tax evasion. Agents with the South Carolina Department of Revenue arrested 45-year-old Christopher William Web on Monday. He is facing three counts of tax evasion and five counts of failure to pay taxes, file a return, and keep […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
actionnews5.com

Shelby Co restaurant owner indicted on sales tax fraud charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Shelby County restaurant owner has been indicted on sales tax fraud charges after she allegedly failed to remit all sales tax due by falsifying sales tax returns. Former owner of Peggy’s Just Heavenly Home Cooking, Peggy Jean Brown, was indicted on February 15 by...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Business
City
Lyman, SC
State
South Carolina State
WSAV News 3

Newspaper: SC county court clerk gave herself $30,000 raise

KINGSTREE, S.C. (AP) — The elected court clerk in Williamsburg County gave herself a $30,000 raise last year using federal money set aside to improve collecting child support. The Post and Courier reports that the State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the office of Clerk of Court Sharon Staggers. Public records show Staggers is now […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Two women wanted in fraud case at Greenville grocery store, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two women are wanted in connection with a fraud case at a Greenville grocery store, according to Greenville Police. Investigators said on March 18 they were notified about a financial transaction fraud case that happened at a grocery store on Pelham Road. The pictures above and...
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Evasion#Convenience Store#Scdor#Vitri Llc#Nc#Queen City News
Lake Charles American Press

Tax preparer sent to prison for tax fraud — again

A woman is headed to prison for falsely preparing tax returns following a prior order not to engage in that business, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Marcia Angella Johnson pleaded guilty Sept. 7, 2021. U.S. District Judge George C. Hanks Jr. sentenced her this week to a total of...
INCOME TAX
WSAV News 3

Man sent to prison in Georgia farm loan scam

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A former loan officer accused of defrauding banks out of $648,000 in loans to fake farmers has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison. U.S. District Judge Marc T. Treadwell of Macon recently sentenced 33-year-old William Spigener III of Columbus to serve 40 months in prison. The Telegraph […]
MACON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
KSN News

Former employee robs Dodge City convenience store

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A former employee of the Spee-D Stop convenience store in Dodge City has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery after she allegedly pulled a knife on the store clerk. Investigators say 36-year-old Amanda Doussa, who previously worked for the business, demanded money from the store clerk, a 21-year-old woman. […]
DODGE CITY, KS
MyChesCo

Former IRS Employee Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion

PHILADELPHIA, PA — A former IRS employee pleaded guilty this week to tax evasion for filing false tax returns and providing fabricated records to the IRS in an attempt to obstruct an audit of those returns. According to court documents, Wayne M. Garvin, 57, currently of Columbia, South Carolina,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Tri-Cities convenience store robbed at gunpoint early Saturday

The Conoco Total Stop on Columbia Drive was robbed at gunpoint early Saturday, say Kennewick police. A man entered the convenience store at 813 W. Columbia Drive at 4:45 a.m., pulled out a gun and demanded money, said police reports. He left with an undetermined amount of cash. No description...
KENNEWICK, WA
WIS-TV

Narcotics bust made in Sumter Co., deputies say “pounds” seized

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A man in Sumter has pending charges against him after investigators seized marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, and other illicit drugs on March 11. According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, the pending charges against Leroy Donnell Dixon, Jr., 37, are trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in marijuana, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.
SUMTER, SC
Western Iowa Today

Clinton Woman Admits To Tax Evasion

(Clinton, IA) — A Clinton woman has pleaded guilty to not paying any taxes for the tree trimming business she ran. Forty-seven-year-old Penny Witt pleaded guilty to evading taxes for the business called Ultimate Tree Service and Spruces Tree Service. Witt admitted she took only cash, had no bank accounts, and paid her employees in cash, while not keeping any records for the business. Witt admitted she knew she owed a substantial amount of federal taxes for 2016 and 2017 and that she willfully chose not to file tax returns. She is scheduled to be sentenced in June.
CLINTON, IA
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy