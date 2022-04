It's official! Both of our Iowa ladies on season 20 of 'American Idol' have made it through the first round of Hollywood Week!. I think any 'American Idol' contestant will tell you that one of the most stressful parts of being on the show is Hollywood Week. Over 100 contestants that got a 'Golden Ticket' at their initial audition are thrown together in one place to compete for one of the few coveted spots on the live shows. Last night (March 28th) was the very first episode of Hollywood Week, and each singer had to take part in what's called the 'Genre Challenge.' According to Gold Derby:

