North Henderson, IL

North Henderson volleyball coach receives state award

By Mike Gore
Times-News
Times-News
 1 day ago
North Henderson volleyball coach Sue Moon was named as the 3-A Coach of the Year by the North Carolina Volleyball Coaches Association earlier this month at the association’s annual clinic at Reynolds Coliseum on the campus of N.C. State.

Moon directed the Knights to a 22-6 record in 2021 as North finished in second place in the Mountain 7 Conference behind West Henderson and also advanced to the conference tournament championship match before falling to the Falcons.

The Edneyville native earned the award by getting votes from coaches across the state who are members of the NCVCA. The veteran coach admitted she was humbled by the award.

“There are a lot of good volleyball coaches in the state of North Carolina and especially around here,” said Moon. “I was truly humbled and touched. It speaks highly of the program we’ve built at North Henderson for me to receive this award.”

Everyone's willingness to adapt paid off.

“We tried to look inside of our program starting three years ago to see if we needed to make some changes,” stated Moon. “In the past, we had success but we would lose in the first round of the state playoffs to an opponent we thought we were better than at the time.

“So we looked at our program and saw we needed to make some changes. We made all of ourselves a little more accountable and this past year was a result of that hard work,” said Moon. “And I believe coaches across the state saw that improvement and were nice enough to honor me with this award.”

Moon also was a speaker on building a successful culture. She admitted she was a little nervous, and not just because she was speaking in front of her peers.

“It was pretty intimidating to speak on Kay Yow Court,” admitted Moon. “I played against Coach Yow when I was a student-athlete at UNC-Greensboro. Coach Yow coached not only basketball but volleyball, as well. It was an awe-inspiring experience to speak at Kay Yow Court. I admit I was a little nervous at first because Reynolds Coliseum holds so much history for me. I looked up in the rafters and saw the retired jerseys of two players whom I played against in college.”

Once she relaxed, she spoke about what she and her staff have tried to accomplish with the North Henderson program.

“At North Henderson, we may not be the biggest school in the state and may not have the greatest athletes but we try to work with what we have,” explained Moon. “We work for each other and everyone is accountable with how we do things both on and off the court.

“It was a great experience to speak to my peers and to speak on Kay Yow Court,” added Moon. “It was a day I’ll never forget.”

Times-News

Times-News

