Makeup

4 Sultry Eye Makeup Techniques You Should Try This Week To Instantly Look Younger

By Merrell Readman
 1 day ago
Shutterstock

Tailoring your makeup application to your particular eye shape and best features is a surefire way to allow your beauty routine to elevate your look, but sometimes there are universally flattering trends that can help to highlight your youth and instantly enhance your eyes. Creating a bright and lifted look will certainly help to enhance your ageless glow, so we spoke withKathryn McDavid, cosmetologist, registered esthetician and CEO of Editor’s Pick to discover her top tips for nailing those timeless looks that can instantly take years off your appearance with ease.

Contoured Eyes

Sticking to the effortlessly timeless monochrome look, contouring your eyes with two different shades of brown can easily inject some youth into your look. “This style, when combined with a medium deep shadow in the inner and outer crease of the eyes, adds depth and definition to the eyes, making them appear larger, bolder, and flawlessly shaped,” explains McDavid. “Use a single color for the entire crease and then add a deeper hue to the outer corner to get the best results.” One hack for matching your eye makeup even more effectively to the rest of your face is using bronzer on your lid in lieu of shadow so your skin ties perfectly into your eyeshadow.

Simple Black Liner

Sometimes simple is better, and lining your eyes with a basic black liner takes minimal time and effort while instantly making them pop. Using a lighter shade of liner on the bottom lash line or within the tightline can brighten your appearance as well, which is essential for looking younger. “Use a black pencil to line the inside top lid and a nude on the bottom inner rim. The contrast that brightens and pops is the key to this eye-opening trick. The whites of your eyes will appear clearer, and the color of your eyes will appear richer and bolder if you wear black,” notes McDavid. “The use of nude on the bottom keeps the eyes looking fresh, natural, and youthful.”

Cat Eye & Flirty Lashes

A winged liner, applied at the correct angle, is one of the best tools in your arsenal for creating the illusion of a face lift while immediately adding some intrigue to your eyes. “Apply an extended cat eye liner to the top lashes. The outer corner of the eyes is highlighted to make the eyes appear more open and lifted,” says McDavid. “Extra coats of mascara should only be applied to the outer lashes.” Adding more mascara to the outer lashes will create an even more exaggerated wing effect, lifting and lengthening the eyes while naturally making them appear larger.

Highlighted Eyes

Using lighter, shimmery tones on your lids is another trick for instantly brightening your appearance, and matching your lids to your highlight can create a cohesive and natural look that will take several years off your face. “On your eyelids and around the eyes, use a lighter makeup rather than a dark, smokey tint,” suggests McDavid. “Highlighting the corners of the eyes gives them a brighter, more youthful appearance. Apply a light matte or shimmery shadow to the inner corner, lower lash line in the outer corner, and inner lid.” Darker hues can tend to make your eyes look sunken and tired, but lighter shades will offset dark circles and allow you to look truly ageless.

