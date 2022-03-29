ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, PA

Police identify alleged pizza tip jar bandit: Warrant issued with more than $100 in damages

By Jack Panyard, Lebanon Daily News
 1 day ago
The Lebanon City Police have identified a suspect in the string of pizza tip jar thefts that occurred in February resulting in more than $100 in damages from two restaurants in the area.

Police allege Yasset Soto Morales, 25, a homeless man, was caught on camera taking the tip jar from the A&M Pizzeria at the 600 block of Quentin Street on Feb. 21, a news release states. The money was being collected for an employee and his wife who are saving to adopt a child.

More on the tip jar bandit:String of Lebanon pizzeria tip jar thefts takes money from couple looking to adopt

Jennifer Esquivel and Salvador Espinoza had been selling candy bars for $1 each, chipping away at the $20,000 needed to start the adoption process. The couple has been working toward the goal for 12 years.

Esquivel estimated around $60 was stolen.

Police allege Morales was involved with a theft at Greek Town Pizza & Restaurant on the 500 block of Walnut Street. The news release says he took an estimated $100 from the establishment.

The Lebanon City Police Department currently has a warrant out for his arrest. Chief Todd Breiner did not have any further details on the case to release.

Police also have been investigating a string of pizza tip jar thefts that plagued restaurants in Lebanon County at the start of the year, with similar reports from Sharkey's Pizza, Francisco Pizzeria and Pizza Town in Jonestown. It's not known if the these cases are related to the others.

Jack Panyard is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at jpanyard@ydr.com or on Twitter at @JackPanyard.

