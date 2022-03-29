ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Siakam scores 40 points, Raptors beat Celtics 115-112 in OT

By Associated Press
Celtics v Raptors Boston Celtics center Daniel Theis (27) looks to the basket as Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) and OG Anunoby (3) defend during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Monday, March 28, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) (Frank Gunn/AP)

Toronto, Canada — Pascal Siakam had a season-high 40 points and 13 rebounds before fouling out, and the Toronto Raptors beat the short-handed Boston Celtics 115-112 in overtime. Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby scored 14 points apiece, Thad Young and Gary Trent Jr. each had 12, and Scottie Barnes added 10 before fouling out as Toronto snapped a four-game home losing streak against the Celtics. Playing without forwards Jaylen Brown and Jason Tatum and centers Al Horford and Robert Williams III, Boston lost for the fifth time in 29 games. Marcus Smart had 28 points and 10 rebounds, Grant Williams scored 17, and Derrick White had 15 for Boston.

Matthews scores league-leading 49th, Leafs beat Bruins 6-4

Auston Matthews scored his league-leading 49th goal and added an assist as Toronto ended Boston’s four-game winning streak with a 6-4 victory. Matthews’ goal late in the second period was the fourth of five straight scored by the Maple Leafs, who held a 6-1 lead and flustered the Bruins into a string of retaliatory hits and penalties. Colin Blackwell scored his first goal since joining Toronto in a trade at the deadline and the Leafs got a goal and assist each from Morgan Rielly, Alexander Kerfoot and Mitchell Marner.
numberfire.com

Jaylen Brown (knee) probable Wednesday for Boston

Boston Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown (knee) is probable to play on Wednesday versus the Miami Heat. Brown was held out of Monday's game on the second leg of a back-to-back, but he is expected back on Wednesday. Jayson Tatum (knee, probable) and Al Horford are also set to return. As a result, Derrick White and Aaron Nesmith will move back to Boston's bench. There will also be fewer opportunities on offense for Marcus Smart.
ClutchPoints

Is Celtics star Jayson Tatum playing vs Raptors

Two of the hottest teams in basketball are set to square off Monday night. The Boston Celtics travel up North to take on the Toronto Raptors in an Eastern Conference showdown. The Celtics own the top spot in the East at 47-28 and have been on fire of late, winning nine of their last 10 games. The Raptors will be a tough competition for the C’s however, as Toronto has won eight of its last 10. The Celtics were hit with a brutal injury report on Monday, bringing up the question, is Jayson Tatum playing vs Raptors?
Boston 25 News WFXT

James, Davis watch debacle in Dallas as Lakers await return

DALLAS — (AP) — LeBron James and Anthony Davis were together on the bench for a Los Angeles debacle in Dallas that further endangered the postseason hopes of the Lakers. Now the club waits to see when the All-Star pair will be together on the floor again, and whether it will be in time to secure a play-in spot for the second consecutive year for the 2020 champs.
NBA Analysis Network

Celtics’ Title Chances Take Huge Hit With Robert Williams Out

The Boston Celtics have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA as of late, winning 24 of their last 28 games to elevate themselves into a tie for the 1-seed in the Eastern Conference with the Miami Heat, but they suffered a “gut punch” on Sunday when their defensive anchor at center in Robert Williams III went down with a knee injury.
NBA
NECN

NBC Sports Boston, Celtics to Honor Tommy Heinsohn With Second Annual ‘Tommy Heinsohn Night'

NBCSB, Celtics to honor Tommy Heinsohn with second annual 'Tommy Heinsohn Night' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. NBC Sports Boston and the Boston Celtics celebrate the life and memory of the late legendary Tommy Heinsohn with the 2nd Annual Tommy Heinsohn Night on Wednesday, March 30, at 7:30 p.m. at TD Garden during the Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat game.
NBC Sports

Report details Ime Udoka's role in Celtics' amazing turnaround

The Boston Celtics are six games away becoming the third team in NBA history to win at least 60% of its regular-season games after sitting below .500 at the midway point of the season. So, who deserves credit for their historic turnaround?. Jayson Tatum is near the top of the...
