Flint, MI

Flint Water Case: Michigan Court Of Appeals Rules Against Attorney General

By Renk
 1 day ago
Last Thursday the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled against Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel in the Flint Water Case. AG Nessel wanted to discard a central tenant of our law, the attorney-client privilege, and make millions of documents available to her office in the prosecution of former Department of Health and...

KPVI Newschannel 6

Michigan judge tosses Zuckerbucks lawsuit over 2020 election funding

(The Center Square) – A Michigan judge has tossed a lawsuit alleging Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson illegally accepted private money to swing the 2020 presidential election in favor of President Joe Biden. First filed in October 2020, the litigation claimed that then-Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg swung the 2020...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US News and World Report

Trump Holding Detroit-Area Rally for Candidates April 2

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump announced Friday he plans to hold a rally in suburban Detroit April 2 to support candidates he has endorsed in Michigan’s elections this year. Trump will headline a rally in at the Michigan Stars Sports Center in Macomb County’s...
DETROIT, MI
