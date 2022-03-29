Celebrate Earth Month with a cocktail that tastes — and does — good

Who knew making instant ice cream would be faster and easier than making instant ramen?. Honestly though, the term ‘Keurig for ice-creams’ does a major disservice to the Frolic. Keurig, after all, just pierces a pod and dispenses its contents… Frolic, on the other hand, lets you make regular, fat-free, or vegan ice creams in just under 2 minutes, in practically any flavor of your choice. Getting a recommendation from Michelin-star chefs who have also been in the running for James Beard awards, the Frolic magically churns ice cream using just a singular pod and any flavoring element of your choice – fruits, syrups, chocolates, biscuits, hot sauce (?), it’s all up to you. The resulting ice cream is entirely preservative-free, made in front of your eyes, and has the consistency of gelato, thanks to the much smaller ice crystals (up to 90% smaller). This means your ice cream is always lusciously creamy, and never bends or breaks your spoon even after sitting in the fridge for days. Most importantly, it’s easier than opening an app and ordering ice cream online.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO