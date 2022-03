By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots failed to win a playoff game in 2019, which proved to be Tom Brady’s final season in New England. They failed to make the playoffs in 2020. And last year, they returned to the postseason, only to get handed a thoroughly embarrassing 47-17 loss in Buffalo against a division rival. None of this pleases team owner Robert Kraft. “I’d just say I’m a Patriot fan, big-time, first,” Kraft told reporters in West Palm Beach at the NFL’s annual meetings on Tuesday. “And more than anything, it bothers me that we haven’t been able to...

