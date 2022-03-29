Extreme Fire Danger issued for Cloud by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-25 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Badlands Area; Bennett County Area; Haakon County Area; Mellette and Todd Counties; Tripp County; Ziebach County FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST AND SOUTH CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA .Gusty winds and very low humidity Friday afternoon and early evening could produce critical or near critical fire weather conditions across much of the fire weather watch area. Northwesterly winds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph are likely, especially across south central South Dakota, along with humidities dropping to near 15 percent. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 330, 331, 332, 333, 334, AND 335 The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through early Friday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 330 Ziebach County, 331 Haakon County Area, 332 Badlands Area, 333 Bennett County Area, 334 Mellette and Todd Counties and 335 Tripp County. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.

BENNETT COUNTY, SD ・ 6 DAYS AGO