Environment

Extreme Fire Danger issued for Cloud by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-29 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-29 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target...

alerts.weather.gov

KFDA

Strong Storms to Near Blizzard Conditions Monday into Tuesday

A powerful storm system will begin impacting the Panhandles early Monday morning lasting through Tuesday morning bringing a variety of weather to the region. We’ll see the chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon, a few of which may be strong to severe. Main concerns are damaging wind gusts and large hail. Monday night, we’ll see a transition to a heavy wet snow with strong northerly winds allowing for blizzard like conditions and accumulating snowfall... A lot to track out the next couple days, you will need to stay tuned.
WBTV

First Alert Wednesday: Rain, with a few strong to severe storms

First Alert: Rain develops Wednesday, which will be heavy at times. As of now, there’s a severe weather threat for afternoon or evening thunderstorms. If things line up in the atmosphere, some could be strong to severe. The biggest threat would be from gusty winds. Dry, warm Tuesday before...
#Cloud
WYTV.com

Snow returning for the weekend as temps fall

Scattered showers and sprinkles will continue tonight under cloudy skies. A cold front will sweep through the region, opening the door for much colder conditions into the weekend. Showers will start mixing with, and then changing to, snow overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 30s. Blustery winds will send wind chills into the 20s by morning. Little to no accumulation will occur.
The Weather Channel

Where the Most Weather Warnings Are Issued in the U.S.

We examined 10 years of warnings issued by the NWS to find which offices issue the most. Due to severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings, most are in the South. We also broke down the most warnings issued for flooding, winds, winter weather and extreme temperatures. The National Weather Service issues...
FOX Carolina

National Weather Service issues fire danger warning for parts of NC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County Emergency Management announced that the National Weather Service issued a fire danger statement for parts of the North Carolina Mountains and Piedmont. According to officials, the warning will last through 8:00 p.m. on Saturday. Officials warned that the windy conditions and low relative...
PIEDMONT, SC
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 18:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-31 04:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Blowing snow with blizzard conditions possible at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast near Point Lay. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph may cause areas of significant blowing and drifting snow. Plan on areas of reduced visibility and very difficult travel conditions at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.
weather.gov

Fire Warning issued for Hood by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 16:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Hood The following message is transmitted at the request of Hood County Emergency Management. WILDFIRE - EVACUATE NOW Hood County has removed Tolar from evacuation orders. Lipan residents are still under an evacuation order as of 530 PM. Residents in the city of Lipan in northwestern Hood County are asked to evacuate due to a rapidly spreading wildfire. The main evacuation route is east on Highway 4 (Lipan Highway). This wildfire is located on the border of Erath County and Hood County and is spreading north/northwestward.
HOOD COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Grant, Western Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Grant; Western Pendleton WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind combined with snow on trees and power lines may result in power outages.
GRANT COUNTY, WV
San Angelo LIVE!

NWS Warns of Blowing Dust, Gusty Winds & Extreme Wildfire Danger Thursday

SAN ANGELO – A frontal boundary will move across West Texas around midday Thursday shifting the winds to the West and rapidly increasing which will cause blowing dust and extreme wildfire danger across the area. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo have issued two alerts;...
SAN ANGELO, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lapeer, Sanilac, St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 15:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lapeer; Sanilac; St. Clair Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Sanilac, eastern Lapeer and St. Clair Counties through 745 PM EDT At 648 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Rochester to near New Baltimore to 15 miles south of Harsens Island. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near New Baltimore around 655 PM EDT. Richmond, Almont and Dryden around 700 PM EDT. St. Clair and Algonac around 705 PM EDT. Capac and Emmett around 710 PM EDT. Marysville around 715 PM EDT. Port Huron, Yale and Melvin around 720 PM EDT. Lakeport around 725 PM EDT. Peck around 730 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Anchorville, North Street, Goodland Township, Lynn Township, Amador, Brockway, Fort Gratiot, Avoca, Burnside and Fargo. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 19:21:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-23 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...The South Klondike Highway above 1000 feet. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Visibility will be very poor at times with blowing snow through Tuesday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Skagway will see rain through this evening when a mix of rain and snow develops toward Wednesday morning.
goodmorningamerica.com

Severe weather heading toward Northeast

Another winter storm has begun to roll in and will soon hit the Northeast with strong winds, rains and a potential blast of snow. With low temperatures and heavy rains hitting the Washington, D.C., metro area, the D.C truckers convoy will not be circling the beltway Wednesday. From Philadelphia to...
WASHINGTON, DC
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Badlands Area, Bennett County Area, Haakon County Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-25 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Badlands Area; Bennett County Area; Haakon County Area; Mellette and Todd Counties; Tripp County; Ziebach County FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST AND SOUTH CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA .Gusty winds and very low humidity Friday afternoon and early evening could produce critical or near critical fire weather conditions across much of the fire weather watch area. Northwesterly winds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph are likely, especially across south central South Dakota, along with humidities dropping to near 15 percent. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 330, 331, 332, 333, 334, AND 335 The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through early Friday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 330 Ziebach County, 331 Haakon County Area, 332 Badlands Area, 333 Bennett County Area, 334 Mellette and Todd Counties and 335 Tripp County. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harnett, Johnston by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 07:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Raleigh. Target Area: Harnett; Johnston A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 AM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN HARNETT AND WEST CENTRAL JOHNSTON COUNTIES At 742 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Angier, or 8 miles east of Lillington, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Coats. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HARNETT COUNTY, NC

